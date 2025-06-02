Thailand lottery winners scoop 78 million baht jackpot

A lottery draw in Thailand resulted in a significant win for two people, with a combined prize of 78 million baht. Yesterday, June 1, the Government Lottery Office announced the winning numbers for the draw.

The first prize number was 559352, with additional prizes for other categories. Notably, a man from Chiang Rai won 54 million baht (US$1.64 million), while a Sakhon Nakhon resident took home 24 million baht (US$730,150). Phanawat Nakvisut, from Lottery Plus, personally called the winners to congratulate them.

This draw saw two lucky winners with a total of 13 first-prize tickets. Nan from Chiang Rai secured nine tickets, earning 54 million baht, and May from Sakhon Nakhon won four tickets, amounting to 24 million baht. Phanawat Phanawat reached out to Nan, who initially experienced poor phone reception.

Upon reconnecting, Nan expressed disbelief at the win, stating, “I never thought I would win, but I hoped.” He added that the news had left him speechless with joy, reported KhaoSod.

May from Sakhon Nakhon, who won four tickets, also received a call from Phanawat. Though initially composed, May admitted to having already celebrated after learning about the win. Phanawat jokingly encouraged May to express excitement, to which May responded that they had already screamed with joy earlier.

In similar news, Lotto Plus announced four new lottery winners from four different provinces, with a total of 10 first-prize tickets worth 60 million baht.

A particularly lucky woman from Phichit in the north won 30 million baht by buying five tickets, all of which matched the winning numbers. The Government Lottery Office (GLO) revealed the results for May 16, with the first-prize number being 251309.

Additional prizes included two sets of three-digit front numbers (109 and 231), two sets of three-digit back numbers (965 and 631), and a two-digit back number (87).

During a live event, Lotto Plus showcased the winning tickets from their secure storage. The winners were Em from Rayong, Tor from Bangkok, Jane from Uthai Thani, and Pui from Phichit. Em was the first to be contacted after winning a single ticket worth 6 million baht, and he happily confirmed his win and agreed to have the prize delivered.