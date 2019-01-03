Thai woman, who won lottery in 2017 and donated 2 million baht, wins again | The Thaiger

South
Thai woman, who won lottery in 2017 and donated 2 million baht, wins again
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
53 year old Suwana from Ang Thong in the south of Thailand, can’t believe her luck, as she wins top lottery prize for the second year running.
In 2017, she was the lucky winner of 30 million baht – the top prize – and has since proceeded to donate over 2 million baht to build a temple.
She claims it was her good karma that led her to help a local man by buying his last seven lottery tickets. Little did she know that one of those tickets would yield the top prize.
Now she is the winner (again) of a 12 million baht prize and, according to reports, she has continued to donate much of her winnings.
Suwana says she will continue to help others through the Buddhist practice of helping and giving to those in need.
SOURCE: Says.com
Precautions taken in the south for Pabuk
FILE PHOTO
With the impending arrival of tropical storm ‘Pabuk’, everyone in the coastal regions are bracing for landfall.
Koh Samui officials have been ordered to monitor all shipping and tour boats, while all tourists spots and national parks have been told to prepare to close.
Phuket airport is already on high alert, urging all passengers to double check their flights before flying. The airport is inspecting all drainage channels to avoid any flooding. Bangkok Airways have cancelled all flights to and from Samui for January 4 as a precaution.
Meanwhile Thai Lion Air added additional flights to some southern areas today to assist passengers evacuate if they feel the need.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is advising all tourism operators in the region to exercise caution and if needed to cancel all operations for the safety of those visiting Thailand.
In Songkhla, a southern province bordering Malaysia, the effects of Pabuk is already starting to appear with heavy rainfall and high waves.
Residents in six coast Nakhon Si Thammarat districts have been told to evacuate and seek shelter in the city council’s main community hall.
Due to the potential strength of the storm, all residents are being urged to take precautionary measures with many moving their family and belongings to higher grounds in anticipation of the potential landfall of the storm.
The storm is expected to pass through Koh Samui before making landfall somewhere along the Chumpon coastline tomorrow evening.
SOURCE: Evening Standard
Pabuk: A very rare event – Remembering ‘Harriet’ in 1962.
The last major tropical storm to hit the southern coastal Gulf region in January was back in 1962. It started, just like Pabuk, as a weather system off the western coast of the Philippines. In this case on October 19, 1962.
After making its way across the South China Sea and scooting across the bottom of southern Vietnam, the system strengthened into a tropical storm. It made landfall near Nakhon Si Thammarat province of Thailand on October 25, 1962, as winds peaked at 95 kph.
Harriet claimed the lives of at least 769 residents in the south of Thailand, with around 142 people reported missing, presumed dead, and 252 severe injuries.
The damages from the storm were estimated to be valued over $34 million dollars at the time.
The Thai Meteorological Department has said that Harriet was the deadliest tropical storm in the country, and with the impending arrival of Pabuk, we can understand why Thailand is watching closely and bracing for impact.
SOURCE: Wikipedia
Pabuk: Tourists flee Gulf islands of Koh Phangan, Samui and Koh Tao
“Waves could reach seven meters high in the Gulf of Thailand.”
Thousands are departing some of the tourist hot spots including Koh Phangan and Koh Tao as the region’s first tropical storm for January in 30 years heads northwest across the Gulf of Thailand.
Tens of thousands of tourists are reported to be fleeing the Thai resort islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao in an exodus ahead of Tropical Storm Pabuk which is set to bring heavy rains, wind and up seven metre waves in the Gulf.
The Guardian is reporting that the islands, hugely popular with holiday-makers especially during the peak Christmas and New Year season, have emptied out since yesterday.
Tourists continue to pack onto ferries bound for Surat Thani mainland with swimming banned and boats set to suspend services. The Don Sak/Samui ferry has ceased operations today and scheduled to restart services on Saturday or Sunday.
Pabuk, Thailand’s first tropical storm in the area outside of the monsoon season for around 30 years, is poised to batter the archipelago of Koh Phangan, Koh Tao and Koh Samui on Friday, before heading for the mainland and towards the Andaman coast.
Pabuk, which means a giant catfish in Lao, is also expected to dump heavy rain across the south, including tourist hotspots in the Andaman Sea such as Krabi and the southernmost provinces bordering Malaysia of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.
Read more of The Guardian article HERE.
Keep up-to-date with the latest 2019 Pabuk storm coverage on The Thaiger.
