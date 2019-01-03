Thai woman, who won lottery in 2017 and donated 2 million baht, wins again | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

53 year old Suwana from Ang Thong in the south of Thailand, can’t believe her luck, as she wins top lottery prize for the second year running.

In 2017, she was the lucky winner of 30 million baht – the top prize – and has since proceeded to donate over 2 million baht to build a temple.

She claims it was her good karma that led her to help a local man by buying his last seven lottery tickets. Little did she know that one of those tickets would yield the top prize.

Now she is the winner (again) of a 12 million baht prize and, according to reports, she has continued to donate much of her winnings.

Suwana says she will continue to help others through the Buddhist practice of helping and giving to those in need.

SOURCE: Says.com





