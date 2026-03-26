Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 26, 2026, 11:04 AM
165 1 minute read
Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ บอกข่าว เมืองกันทรารมย์

A Thai truck driver was found dead inside his vehicle at a petrol station in Prachuap Khiri Khan yesterday, March 25, allegedly after he had been waiting in a refuelling queue for more than 10 hours.

The driver, 51 year old Phut Nutchabut, was reported missing after the owner of his trucking company was unable to contact him by phone. When calls went unanswered, the owner tracked the truck’s last known parking location and found it still parked at the PTT petrol station in Kui Buri district.

The owner then contacted the petrol station and asked an attendant to check the truck. Phut was found lying dead on the back seat with the engine still running. The attendant informed the owner and reported the death to Kui Buri Police Station.

Police said their initial investigation showed Phut drove into the petrol station at 10.53pm on March 24 and parked with the engine running, remaining there for more than 10 hours before he was discovered.

Officers suspect Phut entered the station to secure a place near the front of the queue for refuelling and fell asleep while waiting inside the truck.

Truck driver found dead in petrol station
Photo via Facebook/ ตะลอน ทั่วกรุง

A further check of the vehicle found a small gap in one of the windows, which police believe allowed carbon monoxide to enter the cabin. Excessive exposure to the gas is being considered as a possible cause of death.

However, police also said Phut may have had an underlying medical condition and could have stopped at the petrol station to rest. The cause of death remains under investigation, pending an autopsy.

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Thai truck driver dies at petrol station
Photo via Facebook/ ตะลอน ทั่วกรุง

The incident comes amid recent reports of long queues at petrol stations across Thailand, with some stations temporarily closing after not receiving fuel deliveries as usual.

The shortage was initially linked to escalating conflict in the Middle East, but Energy Minister Sarawut Kaewtathip later said Thailand had enough fuel for at least 101 days and that the disruption was caused by a distribution bottleneck.

Queues had eased in recent days, but long lines were again reported last night, March 25, after a late-night announcement of a 6 baht fuel price increase effective today, March 26. Motorists reportedly rushed to refuel to avoid higher travel costs.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 26, 2026, 11:04 AM
165 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.