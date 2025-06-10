Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

Alleged thief denies relationship, says he was paid for sex

Photo of Suphan (left) and Copy via Channel 7

A mute gay Thai man took legal action against his boyfriend for allegedly stealing his gold necklace, valued at over 250,000 baht, and physically assaulting him when he attempted to recover the valuables.

The disabled man, 46 year old Suphan from the Isaan province of Udon Thani, contacted several news agencies in a plea for justice after suffering both physical and emotional harm at the hands of his boyfriend, 29 year old Copy.

Suphan revealed that he had been in a relationship with Copy for about a year. Copy reportedly told Suphan that he wished to demonstrate the seriousness of their relationship to his family by holding a wedding, but said he needed time to save up for it.

In the meantime, Copy asked to borrow Suphan’s gold jewellery, worth over 250,000 baht, and took a photograph of it, claiming he wanted to show his mother that he had prepared a dowry to marry Suphan.

Trusting his partner, Suphan agreed, and the two held a small, private engagement ceremony in their rented room on April 20. They took photos of the event and the gold jewellery, intending to share them with Copy’s family.

Thai man steals gold accessory from gay boyfriend
Photo of Suphan via Channel 7 and Channel 8

Afterwards, Copy asked Suphan to leave the jewellery with him so he could show it to his mother, promising to return it shortly.

However, Copy retained the gold for an extended period, prompting Suphan to request its return. Copy eventually returned what appeared to be the jewellery, but it turned out to be fake.

When Suphan confronted Copy and demanded the real items, Copy allegedly denied any wrongdoing and physically assaulted him, injuring him severely enough that he nearly lost several teeth.

Thai gay man demands gold stolen by boyfriend
Photo of Suphan via Channel 8

Suphan and his family members claimed that Copy sold all the gold accessories to build a house for his new girlfriend and the girlfriend’s family.

Channel 8 later interviewed Copy, who denied all allegations. He claimed that the gay man willingly gave him the gold.

Moreover, he insisted that there had never been a romantic relationship between them, nor had he attended any engagement ceremony.

Thai man exchanges boyfriend's gold with fake one
The fake gold accessories | Photo via Channel 8

Copy alleged that Suphan approached him online, offering to pay for sex. According to Copy, the LGBTQIA+ man offered between 300 and 400 baht for sexual video calls and 1,500 baht for sex in person.

Copy admitted to providing such services despite never having been with a man before. He said Suphan gave him numerous gifts and large sums of money. He added that he had never taken the relationship seriously and barely knew Suphan.

Thai man denies gold theft and relationship with gay man
Copy gave an interview with Channel 8. | Photo via Channel 8

Copy declined to comment further, stating that he would present his version of events in court. He also announced his intention to file a counter-complaint against Suphan for damaging his reputation.

Copy and his girlfriend also denied spending money from the gold sale to build their home.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

