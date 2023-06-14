Driver asleep at wheel injures 5, including 3 foreigners, in Phatthalung crash

Picture courtesy of พัทลุงบ้านเรา2018 Facebook

A passenger van en route to Krabi met with an accident in Phatthalung, resulting in injuries to three foreign nationals and two Thai individuals. The incident took place yesterday on Petchkasem Road, with Sri Nakarin Police being notified in the afternoon. Emergency services discovered the damaged minivan on the side of the road, having crashed into a power pole.

A total of five people sustained injuries, with one person suffering severe injuries. The injured individuals, including the three foreign nationals, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver, 38 year old Sakkarin Ruengsitiwutthikun, informed Thai media that he was transporting two Thai and three foreign passengers from Hatyai in Songkhla to Krabi. He admitted that he fell asleep while driving, causing him to lose control of the minivan on the wet road.

Sri Nakarin Police are currently investigating the accident and will take further legal action against the driver. The names of the injured passengers have not been disclosed by rescue teams.

In March, a Patong minivan crash injured four tourists and a driver. The crash happened when one minivan transporting foreign tourists crashed into another one on the road connecting Patong Beach and Kamala in Phuket. The accident occurred on Phra Baramee Road.

According to MGR Online, the accident occurred when one minivan drove out of its lane and collided with the other. The van that drove out of its lane was coming from the Kamala sub-district to Patong Beach, and carrying seven tourists. The van’s driver injured his leg, and four tourists in his van were also injured. Rescuers had to cut off the driver’s door to get him out of the van. All injured people were taken to Patong Hospital.

The van that the first minivan hit had been carrying two tourists and was heading toward Phuket International Airport. To read more click HERE