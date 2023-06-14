Pattaya bar workers and Indian tourists fight

Picture courtesy of ที่นี่ พัทยา Facebook

In the early hours of this morning, a violent altercation took place between a group of bar workers and two Indian tourists at the entrance of Soi 16 and Walking Street in Pattaya. The incident occurred in front of Kamaa Club, located at the entrance of Walking Street from Soi 16 in South Pattaya, Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

According to unidentified eyewitnesses, the two foreign tourists, believed to be Indian, were engaged in a heated argument with the bar workers from an unidentified establishment. Suddenly, the situation escalated, and both parties began exchanging punches and blows for reasons that remain unclear.

Some tourists captured the brawl on video, which quickly went viral on social media this morning. The footage showed the bar workers significantly outnumbering the tourists, with some even attempting to hit the tourists with a rock. Fortunately, good Samaritans intervened and stopped the bar workers, allowing the Indian tourists to escape the scene, reported The Pattaya News.

At the time of reporting, none of the individuals involved in the fight have filed a formal complaint with the police. However, local residents and witnesses are strongly urging the authorities to take decisive action, as the incident posed a significant risk to others in the area.

