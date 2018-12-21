Co-ordinated triple attack at Yala security bases | The Thaiger

South
Co-ordinated triple attack at Yala security bases
Insurgents have initiated a triple attack at police and army targets. The attacks took place last night.
In a near-simultaneous attack, insurgents in Yala province fired guns at a police station, a civilian defence post and an Army post.
Luckily no one was injured in the planned attacks.
The Lam Mai police station in Moo 6 in Muang district came under fire from an unknown number of insurgents at about 11 pm. The exterior wall was sprayed with 10 bullet holes.
Ten to 15 rounds came from a nearby rubber plantation, with the shooters retreating when police returned fire.
At the same time, an Army post in Ban Padae in Yaha district came under fire.
About 10 minutes later, shots were fired at a facility used by civilian defence forces in the village of Ngoh Kapo in Bannang Sata district.
Pickup truck crashes into canal in Phatthalung killing two
The pickup careered off the road, hit a bridge, and dropped into a canal in Phatthalung’s Kong Ra district.
Police say the accident happened in front of a mosque in Moo 6 village in Tambon Klong Chalerm.
The pickup was stuck in bamboo bushes and didn’t sink after it fell into the canal.
The driver, 35 year old Ammarin Innurak, was killed behind the wheel. His friend, 35 year old Jitnarong Chaiket, fell out of the pickup and was washed away.
Rescuers found his body later this morning about 200 metres from the crash site.
The two injured passengers were both 33 years old. They told police that the two men were drinking in Kong Ra before getting into the pickup.
Police say the driver was apparently drunk, causing him to lose control of the pickup before it hit the bridge and drove into the canal.
If your motorbike is stolen, just wait a few days
Not only did he get his motorbike back, but he should go out and buy a lottery ticket. What are the chances…?
The owner of a stolen motorcycle got his transport back three days later after a man ran out of petrol just in front of him in Songkhla’s Muang district on Tuesday.
The owner of the motorcycle, identified only as Ken, and his friends briefly assaulted and captured the motorcyclist, identified only as 35 year old Piak, before handing over him to police.
But Piak was later released without charges after he claimed that he had borrowed the motorcycle from a friend. Police said they would later summon Piak’s friend for questioning.
Ken said his motorcycle was stolen from in front of his house in Songkhla’s Singha Nakhon district. He said he has been searching for it without success.
But he went to visit a friend in tambon Pawong in Songkhla’s Muang district and while he and several friends were eating there, Piak stopped in front of the house as the petrol ran out.
When Ken and friends came out to check whether Piak needed any help, Ken recognised his bike and captured the man.
Troops on stand-by to assist flooded southern provinces
Deputy PM and defence minister Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered the three armed forces to head south with troops and equipment to help the areas hard hit by flooding.
The Meteorological Department is warning southerners to brace for more to come. Gulf coast provinces from Chumpon to Songkhla have been battered with heavy rains for the past four days.
Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich says southern-based military units were instructed to keep monitoring weather conditions and flood situations and to be on standby to provide support to local government, especially the evacuation of children and the elderly from hard-hit areas.
Military units have been instructed to make available heavy equipment in case they are needed for the building of flood walls or in the dredging work to quicken the flow of floodwater out of flood-affected areas.
In Surat Thani province, low-lying areas in seven districts of Tha Chang, Chaiya, Koh Samui, Muang, Kanchanadit, Don Sak and Tha Chana have been flooded today, affecting over 3,000 households.
The weather bureau has updated it forecast for southern provinces – Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. It says they will face more rain as well as heavy rain in some areas as a result of the strong northeastern monsoon which is looming over the southern region and the Gulf of Thailand.
