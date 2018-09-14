Samui
Koh Tao businessman’s death was suicide – Surat Thani police
PHOTO: The Alvaro Diving shop on Koh Tao owned by Pattarapol Ekpathomsak
Investigating police are ruling a Koh Tao businessman’s death as a suicide. The man yesterday threatened to kill himself on a Facebook Live post then, when he’d ended the post, went ahead with his threat.
The man’s name is Pattarapol Ekpathomsak. He owned a diving school, shop, bar and several restaurants on Koh Tao, according to investigating police in Surat Thani.
He claimed he was having business and personal issues in the weeks before yesterday’s incident.
“It was clearly a suicide,” according to Surat Thani police chief Sirichai Songwasin, as quoted in Khaosod English.
The 47 year old had also written a series of suicidal messages in the days prior to his death. They were posted in various social media. One of the posts was title ‘Last supper’.
Pattarapol was sitting on the end of a bed dressed in a biker suit addressing his Facebook Live audience. He turned off his camera before shooting himself in the head. Police arrived at the man’s house and discovered his body. In his left hand there was a fabric doll, with a note reading: “Don’t hold any funeral. Just burn my body and throw my gun in water”. There were also messages scribbled on mirrors in the man’s bedroom.
Pattarapol Ekpathomsak had two children but mentioned in some of his posts that he washing marital issues.
Screenshot from Facebook Live post
Samui
Koh Tao businessman announces his suicide, then kills himself
A Koh Tao dive shop and bar owner has broadcast a clip of himself announcing his suicide and then apparently killing himself just minutes before rescuers got to him.
Police and rescuers rushed to a two-storey house at a housing estate in Surat Thani’s Muang district after learning that a man living there might commit suicide. Upon arrival they found the doors and windows locked, and as they yelled for the house owner to come out, they heard a gunshot.
When they broke into the house they found 47 year old Patcharapon Ekpathomsak on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head. He was dressed in biker gear and even wore gloves. In his left hand there was a fabric doll, with a note reading: “Don’t hold any funeral. Just burn my body and throw my gun in water”.
Neighbours said Patcharapon was reserved and did not live in this house.
Phuket
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
The announcement was issued yesterday (September 12) stating that “the Typhoon Mangkhut in the Pacific Ocean is likely to move through The Philippines and Taiwan during the period from September 14-15.”
“It will then move into the South China Sea and move towards Hong Kong before making landfall over southern China by September 16-18 .”
“The strong south-west monsoon will continue over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. More rain and some heavy downpours are forecast for the country, especially in the western monsoonal areas - the Central, the East and the South (west coast).”
“The strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea cold create waves up to 2-3 meters high. All boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until September 18.
“When goin...
Samui
Alleged Koh Tao rape victim accuses Thai police of suppressing truth
In her first media interview, a 19 year old British teenager has stuck to her claim that she was drugged, robbed and raped during her vacation on Koh Tao in June and accused authorities of trying to suppress the truth.
The teenager (she has been identified in the past) also warned other young people to stay away from the island, off Surat Thani province, in an interview with The Times in the UK.
In the story published on September 8, she said that Thai authorities tried to publicly discredit her rather than investigate her claim and did not offer basic support or forensic checks. She accused them of suppressing the truth about the brutal attack, during a gap year holiday over the summer, because it would have a negative impact on tourism.
The alleged victim, from London, said: ...
