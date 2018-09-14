Bangkok
Crane topples in Bangkok soi injuring three
Police say that three people were injured this morning after a crane pulled down power wires, causing seven poles to topple in Soi Saldaeng 2 in the Bang Rak district in Bangkok.
A female driver and two male bystanders were injured in the incident. 60 year old Pongpan Chai-anan sustained nose and neck injuries when her car’s airbag activated as one of the poles fell at 9.25am, according to deputy superintendent Lt Colonel Jessada Khumsattra of Thung Mahamek precinct.
The Nation is reporting that rescuers had to wait until the Metropolitan Electricity Authority cut off the power before they could free the woman from her car and take her to a hospital.
Two slightly injured men, 27 year old Peerawit Udompanich and 42 year old Sanya Soonklang were found near their toppled motorcycle. The fallen power poles also damaged a shophouse, five roadside trees and Thai TV drama actress Nattharinee also known as Tharinda “Mink” Kannasoot’s Honda Civic parked in front of her house.
Authorities say the crane was being used in a properly registered construction of a six-storey apartment building.
A fruit seller, 100 metres from the accident, says there was a loud noise as the power poles were pulled down and the crane then toppled and the power transformer exploded.
The crane operator, reportedly Burmese, fled the scene, and the police would summon the construction company to make a statement, Jessada said.
NokScoot adds Bangkok to Osaka flights
The low-cost international carrier is launching the service to Kansai Airport on October 28.
Kansai Airport, closed until today following storms which damaged the land-bridge from the mainland to the airport, is also the gateway to other western Japan tourist magnets including Kyoto and Kobe. Osaka has added an additional 30% of arrivals over the past year - in 2016 the area attracted 9.4 million tourist arrivals.
NokScoot’s entry onto the route follows three other airlines, including Thai Airways, but NokScoot says they’ll be offering better value for money with a one-way promotional ticket price starting at 3,599 baht (available until September 19 for trips between October 28 and March 30).
Last year 850,000 Thais tra...
Calls to restrict foreign property purchases in Bangkok
Thailandproperty.news is reporting than he is justifying his comments saying the growth in income of Thais is slower than the property price rises being pushed up by high foreign demand.
“Some measures should be adopted, such as higher stamp duty for foreigners,” he said.
The article says that this is the first time an industry figure has spoken out about the need to restrict or reduce the amount of foreign investment in the Bangkok property market. Dr. Sopom says he believes that foreign buyers account for around 20 percent of all Bangkok property purchases.
He noted that Chinese purchases account for about 80 percent of foreign buyers.
Pathum Thani street racers arrested for modifying bikes
Police have arrested 155 motorcyclists for illegally modifying their bikes for road racing in a joint forces operation in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, last night (Thursday).
Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, held one of his early morning media-fests at 1am this morning at the Klong Lung district office. He reported that 161 illegally modified motorcycles had been seized. He said 58 of the people arrested were younger than 18 years old.
He also said police also checked 68 motorcycle spare parts and repair shops in the province and found that 19 shops broke the law by offering to fit motorcycles with exhaust pipes that make a noise louder than the 95dB ceiling.
Surachet said 84 illegal exhaust pipes were also seized.
