Samui
Koh Phangan police hit back at allegations of mishandled report
Surat Thani provincial police have hit back at allegations they’ve mishandled another possible rape case on Koh Tao. In fact they say there was no rape case on the holiday island involving a British backpacker as alleged in social and wider media, in Thailand and overseas. Koh Tao island has earned a reputation in recent years for a number of mysterious crimes, rapes and murders.
The Koh Pha-ngan police superintendent Pol Col Sathit Kongnian clarified matters during a video conference with Surat Thani’s Pol Maj-Gen Apichart Boonsrirote, saying that on June 27 (the original report says the report was made on June 26) a British tourist identified as 20 year old Isabel Victoria Bakter made a report with Koh Phangan police reporting that her iPhone 7 and 3,000 baht in cash had gone missing on Sai Ree beach on the scenic Koh Tao island on June 25 (original police report below).
He insisted that Isabel didn’t say she was robbed but merely said that the two items just went missing.
You can read the original article about this story HERE.
He said the duty officer then advised Ms Bakter to lodge her complaint with Koh Tao police as her belongings were reported to have gone missing there, but she claimed it was not convenient for her to go there and she merely wanted a police report so she could claim an insurance compensation.
The duty police officer made a copy of her complaint form and gave it to her, said Pol Col Sathit, stressing that the British backpacker did not complain of being raped and robbed as reported in the social media.
The Koh Phangan police officer’s recollection of events is very different from the statement Isabel has made with UK police and repeated in articles in the Samui Times.
Ms Bakter left Thailand via Bangkok on July 2.
Thai PBS reports that Koh Tao police deputy superintendent Pol Lt-Col Napa Senathip disclosed that on August 8, a resort owner on Koh Tao island informed his men that he received a message from Ms Bacter that while vacationing on Koh Tao she was raped and robbed of her cellphone and 3,000 baht in cash and demanded that he was to be held accountable for the incident.
(The ‘resort’ is named as Fishbowl Bar and Leo Bar in the girl’s original story)
After receiving the information from the resort owner, Koh Tao police then checked video footages at the resort but found that all the footages on that particular day that the alleged crime took place had been automatically deleted, said Napa, adding that the police wanted to question the British backpacker but found she already left Thailand in July.
According to Thai PBS, Pol Maj-Gen Apichart said he had instructed the police to trace the origins of the reported rape and found out that it came from a website which was registered abroad but used the name of a famous tourist destination in Surat Thani province (he was referring to Samui Times, registered in the UK).
He then alleged that the same website had occasionally posted fake news to discredit Koh Tao since the murder of two British backpackers on the island in 2014.
Samui Times has also referred to Koh Tao as ‘Death Island’ with the Surat Thani police saying they will sue the website for libel.
(The Thaiger notes that a mysterious loss of CCTV footage at the same bar was the excuse used in the investigations into the murder of British back-packers Hanna Withering and David Miller in 2014.)
Samui
The monthly Full Moon Party still popular
PHOTO: RTW Backpackers
More than 10,000 foreign tourists joined the Full Moon Party on Koh Pha-Ngan last night (Sunday) and under the watchful eye of security officials.
Pha-Ngan district chief Krirkkrai Songthani sent 120 troops, police and Interior Ministry officials to the Haad Rin Beach to maintain security and safety during the party.
Krirkkrai said the beach was crowed with partygoers and he had deployed the officials to prevent crime and drug abuse.
Haad Rin has been famous, or infamous, for the monthly Full Moon Party celebrations for decades but the parties had become notorious for drug and alcohol abuse. Tourists reportedly liked to eat “magic mushrooms”, a kind of fungus with hallucinatory effects, and regularly drank all night before passing out on the beach. Clinics and hospitals were often full of exhausted and hung-over tourists the following day.
Tourists danced to the blaring music as security officers patrolled the beach early into Monday morning. Krirkkrai said the large turnout showed that foreign tourists had regained confidence and were returning to both Koh Pha-Ngan and Koh Tao. He said officials have measures in place to ensure the safety of visitors and hoped they would return to visit the two islands.
SOURCE: The Nation
News
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Lux Neo is now available, combining stunning sea views and outstanding modern design. Lux Neo is the newest award winning project by the “Neo” team with critiqued unique villa design and award winning styling. Click HERE to read more about the Neo design team and some of their otters award-winning projects.
This magnificent site offers a unique combination for in Thailand – inspired design, value, astonishing views and quality. Designer two or three bedroom villas are now available with sea views to Chaweng Noi and just minutes to the main attractions, beaches, shops, airport and the main Chaweng shopping and beach areas.
The “Lux” location is 18 Rai of premium Chaweng Noi sea view land with “Neo” being a private 12 plot residential development featuring the uniquely inspired villa style. The highly desirable location of Chaweng Noi is just 1 kilometre away from some of Koh Samui’s best beaches and restaurants.
These luxuriously designed spaces include vaulted double height ceilings, mezzanine floors, large open airy spaces, modern terrazzo bathrooms and mezzanine bedrooms – all with breathtaking views of Koh Samui offering unparalleled design with nothing else like it in South East Asia.
Prices start from 8.8 million baht for the 2 bedroom villas ranging up to 12.5 million baht for the 3 bedroom villas.
Read more about the details of this stunning Samui development or make enquiries HERE. You will be able to find out a lot more information as well as compare the new Lux Neo to other projects in the area.
Go to property.thethaiger.com when you want to search for Thailand’s largest selection of properties.
Samui
Police report surfaces in the latest Koh Tao alleged rape and robbery
After the Samui Times published their original story about a British girl being allegedly raped on island of Koh Tao, Khaosod English and local police cast doubt on the story. When police were contacted by Khaosod they told them that nobody had filed a report of either rape or robbery.
Original Thaiger story HERE.
Khaosod English reported…
“According to Samui Times, the tourist was drugged and subsequently attacked on Sairee Beach near the same place two British backpackers were murdered in 2014. The assault reportedly took place June 26, but a local police officer denied anyone had filed a report.
“No one has alerted us about it,” Koh Tao deputy police chief Napha Senathit said by phone. “In these kind of cases, we would have [investigated] if someone made a report.”
Lt. Col. Napha added that his force has received allegations of sexual assault in the past which later turned out to be consensual. He cited the case of a French policeman falsely accused of rape in April.
“Many cases turned out differently after they filed the report, like that case about the Frenchman,” Napha said.”
The Samui Times has presented a copy of the police report (name of the victim blurred, below) proving that the story was not ‘made-up’ as speculated in the Khaosod English story, that the victim does exist, she did make a report to the police on Koh Phangan, albeit they would only take her story about the robbery and refused to document the rape (as the woman originally claimed).
The report was made on nearby Koh Phangan after the young 19 year old victim claimed she didn’t want to stay on Koh Tao following her traumatic experience. Samui Times asks the question in today’s article as to why officers on Koh Phangan neglected to inform officers on Koh Tao about the police report.
“The police in Koh Tao have always maintained they are not corrupt, conduct thorough investigations and leave no stone unturned when it comes to providing answers. However, in this latest development they have unequivocally proved that is not the case.” – Samui Times
The Police report (below), lodged on June 27, 2018 reads…
“(Name of suspect blurred), 19, from Great Britain filed a complaint about being robbed at Sairee Beach on Koh Tao. Missing items are as the file documents: 1 iPhone, 1 credit card and 5000 Baht in cash. The report from Koh Phangan Police is signed by Kritsada Tongsakul.
“It is the opinion of the Samui Times that in this case that police on Koh Tao and Koh Phangan are either not communicating and incompetent or simply lying, and if that is the case the families of the other victims in the UK would be well advised to demand all of their cases be re-opened and reinvestigated!” – Samui Times
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
UPDATE: Phuket tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment
The monthly Full Moon Party still popular
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
Phuket’s first purpose-built school mindfulness centre opens at UWC Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
One dead after ammonia leak at Phang Nga ice-factory
More Nigerian romance scammers rounded up
The bitter legal battle to salvage Koh Poda
One rescued, one missing after rescue at Karon Beach
Koh Phangan police hit back at allegations of mishandled report
Traveling tax dodgers – Immigration & Customs want you to pay import duty
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’
“There is no safe level of alcohol use” – The Lancet
HoverGlide lightens the backpacker load
Illegal migrant workers rounded up – employers fined
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
-
Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong
-
National6 days ago
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
-
Samui4 days ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
National6 days ago
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
-
Pattaya7 days ago
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
-
Phuket2 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
Entertainment7 days ago
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
You must be logged in to post a comment Login