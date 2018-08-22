Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao

PHOTO: Sairee Beach, Koh Tao

Another young British female tourist claims she had her drink spiked in a Koh Tao bar, and then was robbed and raped on the notorious Sairee Beach.

Sairee Beach was the location of the rape and murder of young Brits Hannah Witheridge and David Miller back in 2014. The location of the alleged rape was almost in exactly the same location as the earlier double murder.

The Samui Times reports that the girl, who can’t be named for legal reason, didn’t report the crime at the time on Koh Tao, left the island and then attempted to make a police report on nearby Koh Phangan. Her report to UK police claims that Koh Phangan police prepared a report of the robbery but refused to take any details of the rape.

According to the girl’s story, she had a drink in the Fish Bowl Bar on Koh Tao on June 26. Then she and her travel friends went to the Leo Bar, very close to the spot where Hannah Witheridge and David Millar’s bodies were found. She says she remembers having a drink in the Leo Bar and then became very tired. She then claims she passed out and later woke up on the beach with no shorts or underwear. A man was next to her, who she says was smiling, and then he left the scene.

The girl’s mother, who contacted Fish Bowl Bar, was told on that night the CCTV cameras were not working, which, coincidentally, was the same excuse following the deaths of both Hannah and David and several other victims.

On July 2, 2018 the girl flew back to the UK and handed a T-shirt which she says could containing incriminating DNA to UK police.

Koh Tao has a litany of unexplained and mysterious deaths of young tourists followed up by bungled police investigations.

Watch the UK Channel 4 documentary about the mysterious deaths on Koh Tao…

The list of people to die whilst visiting Koh Tao include Hannah Witheridge and David Miller (both from the UK), Ben Harrington (UK), Nick Pearson (UK), Luke Miller (UK, no relation to David Miller), Christina Annesley (UK), Elise Dallemagne (Bel), Dimitri Povse (Fra) Silje Mathisen (Nor), Hans peter Suter (Sui) and Bernd Grotsch (Ger).

In all cases their friends and family claim the circumstances are all suspicious with none of the families, except the mother of David Miller, say they were satisfied with the police investigations. The family of Russian Valentina Novozhenova, who also vanished without trace, also say they found the assistance and police investigation very haphazard.

According to the girl in the current case, Thai police merely suggested she handed the T-shirt containing the DNA evidence over to them. She took the T-shirt back with her and handed it over to UK police hoping they can follow up the investigation.

Anyone who has information or may have been on Koh Tao at the same time as the victim is urged to contact [email protected]

The Governor of Surat Thani threatened to sue the Editor of Samui Times last year when Koh Tao was referred to in an article as ‘Death Island’. The threat was not followed by any litigation.

