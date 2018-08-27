Phuket
One rescued, one missing after rescue at Karon Beach
PHOTOS: Karon Police
An Indonesian man is missing whilst a female Ukranian friend has been pulled out from surf at Karon Beach yesterday (August 26)
Karon Police were notified at 7.30pm that a tourist was missing while another tourist had been rescued from surf near the Karon roundabout.
Emergency responders and police arrived at the scene to find that lifeguards had rescued 23 year old female Ukranian Inna Lutsyk. She was taken to Patong Hospital.
26 year old male Indonesia Andryono Tanuwijaya remains missing after attempts to find him failed late yesterday afternoon.
Ms Lutsyk and Andryono arrived in Thailand on August 23 and were scheduled to depart on August 29.
Witnesses say they went swimming in the sea. Lifeguards realised they were having trouble, bringing Ms Lutsyk back to shore but weren’t able to find Mr Tanuwijaya.
Krabi
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
With thousands of tourists heading out to islands around Phuket and Phang Nga Bay every day, all with their lunches and snacks packed up in plastic bags and polystyrene, you can imagine how much waste is produced.
So Thais online have been full of praise for tourists using traditional “pinto thao” food containers instead of plastic bags to take their picnic meals into Krabi’s Than Bok Khorani Marine National Park.
Park officials were at the same time handing out cloth bags to visitors, in response to a Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment ban on plastic bags and foam containers at all 154 national parks.
Among those cheering the development was noted marine expert Assistant Professor Thon Thamrongnawasawat, who shared the story on Facebook this morning, drawing 12,000 “likes”.
Thon said he appreciated how park officials, tour operators and visitors, both Thai and foreign, had made what had been “impossible in the past” possible now.
The Head of the Than Bok Khorani National Park Weerasak Srisatjang says, “The national park has issued policy ‘bring garbage back to land’ especially at marine tourism destinations. There are at least 1,000 tourists visiting islands in Krabi, alone.”
“We have contacted tour operators make sure that tourists understand about the garbage crisis. Many tour groups are preparing lunch boxes for their customers in Pinto. Some tourists have their own Pintos.”
The ministry’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation imposed the ban on single-use plastic at all 154 national parks and seven zoos on August 12.
Park chief Weerasak Srisajjang told his crew to also lend tourists cloth bags to use while in the park, which reportedly gets at least 1,000 visitors a day.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Thaiger
Phuket
Phuket’s first purpose-built school mindfulness centre opens at UWC Thailand
UWC Thailand (UWCT) welcomed its community back last week with a brand-new addition to its campus: a purpose-built, student-centric Mindfulness Centre. As the island’s leader in mindfulness-based education, the addition – intentionally situated at the school’s main entrance – has been well-received by students, staff and parents alike.
“Mindfulness is integral to a UWCT education, and has been an ongoing focus since the school was founded in 2008. When deciding where to locate the new centre, we chose the entrance of the school so that it would be the first thing guests at UWCT encountered and enquired about,” explained Jason McBride, UWCT’s Head of School. “It highlights our commitment to integrating mindfulness into campus life with a dedicated space for practicing.”
The centre is used each day for secular mindfulness practice by classes ranging from Nursery to Grade 12, where students explore how to ‘pay attention to the present moment, on purpose, with kindness and curiosity,’ with the school’s Mindfulness Mentor Kru Lucy Keller. UWCT’s boarding students also use the space for meditation and yoga in the evenings to ready themselves for a restorative night’s sleep.
“With mindfulness, students learn to give themselves the breathing room they require to take in what’s happening in and around them, see it more clearly through a positive lens, and react more intentionally. By being curious about, and attending to, present moment experiences students learn about their reactions, patterns, and themselves. They begin to understand that they have a choice and can take space to respond rather than react to everyday stresses. Mindfulness also supports students in developing self-compassion and through this, compassion for others,” said Keller.
In fact, Daniel Goleman and Richard. J. Davidson’s recently published book ‘Altered Traits-Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain and Body’ finds that there are five main ways mindful meditation impacts us in a positive way when practiced over time: it improves our resilience to stress, increases our compassion for others, improves attention and focus, increased selflessness, and a variety of health benefits including increased pain tolerance, reduced inflammation and cortisol, as well as an increase in an enzyme called telomerase known to increase cell life.
Mindfulness at UWCT goes beyond the students and is embedded into how the school’s teachers teach. It requires staff to be grounded in present moment awareness with an attitude of non-judgment, kindness, and curiosity. UWCT staff learn this first by participating in mindfulness training under the guidance of Keller and others through ongoing staff sessions. Teachers are encouraged to spread mindfulness throughout the day with short moments of stillness where relevant, particularly before and after special events, challenging news, testing or exams.
To assist in this endeavour, Keller co-plans with the teaching staff to help them look at other subject areas through a mindful lens. While during mock and final exams, students receive an exam along with a mindfulness schedule, where pre- and post-exam meditations of five and fifteen minutes take place to calm nerves and increase focus and then let go of any residual post-test stress.
Kru Lucy Keller explaining mindfulness techniques to UWCT’s Grade 4 students
While Keller is delighted to have the centre as a place to teach, her role is to ensure mindfulness is happening everywhere on campus, whenever needed throughout the day. One way this is done is through the practice of a morning “Time In” session in the secondary school and through ‘Morning Meetings’ in the Primary school.
Keller explained: “‘Time In’ is an invitation to pause, and pay attention with kindness and curiosity to things as they are.’ This is an ideal way to set the tone in creating a positive and productive learning environment by allowing students time to be present, self-aware and reflective. By training attention in this way, they create the space needed to be able to see more clearly and make more intentional decisions about how they move forward in their day. This is not only supportive to their own well-being and learning but also impacts the whole community as kindness is at the core mindfulness.
The practice of a “Morning Meeting” is based on the Responsive Classroom model, these meetings help create a sense of belonging and respect, allocating time at the start of the day for students to focus on developing their social-emotional skills using self-awareness and mindfulness practices, alongside team building and time to connect with others.”
The school also offers mindful parenting sessions so that the community can support UWCT students’ mindfulness practices at home. The school’s focus on mindfulness has attracted attention and visits from some of the world’s experts on mindfulness including Buddhist Monk and writer Matthieu Ricard – dubbed “the happiest man on Earth”; and B. Alan Wallace, one of the foremost Buddhist scholars and teachers on the planet.
In fact, Wallace – who has a study also referenced in ‘Altered Traits’ – will be at UWCT this November 17th and 18th to deliver a two-day seminar on his four aspects of mental balance framework from 9am to 3pm each day. All UWCT staff will be in attendance, as well as a number of secondary students and parents. For mindful Phuketians, this is an incredible opportunity to learn from a world-class expert, compliments of UWC Thailand and Thanyapura Sports & Wellness hotel. Those interested in attending should contact the school directly via [email protected] Spaces are limited.
For more information, please contact Samantha Gayfer, Sr Manager of Communications & Philanthropy .
EMAIL: [email protected] | PHONE: +66 6-5061-4780
Phuket
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Phuket’s beaches have undergone a substantial upgrade in the last five years after the 2014 military government swept commercial businesses from the sands of west coast Phuket. Little shanty restaurants, the ubiquitous plastic sun lounges and tatty old umbrellas were removed. After the dust settled we’ve now got limited chairs and umbrellas for rent along some of the beaches, not all.
You’ll still find beach vendors on Phuket’s best beaches, jet skis and parasail rides plying their trade on some of the busier beaches these days but it’s a much less invasive experience compared to pre-2014 when it was, for most, getting out of hand. So many of Phuket’s beaches now truly look like the travel brochure photos, at last – gone are the wall-to-wall sun lounges and umbrellas.
Here’s The Thaiger’s Top 10 best beaches, in no particular order…
A picture-postcard beach in the south of Phuket with a landmark hotel overlooking the beach at one end and a protected tidal lagoon inlet, popular with young and Thai swimmers, at the other. The beach is unusual for having virtually no development along the area behind the beach. This is partly due to a temple located adjacent to the beach. But there’s still a small row of little eateries behind the beach. There’s also a large man-made lagoon behind Nai Harn Beach which is popular with families including a little island in the middle which is always busy with picnickers on the weekends. There was a minor scandal in 2016 when the local Mayor proposed a Hollywood Museum (of all things!) on the foreshore reserve. The idea was promptly dismissed and forgotten.
One of the most popular beaches in Phuket, a crescent-shaped beach which has the best surfing on the island. Even though Phuket’s west coast is not known for good surf at least you’ll catch a few waves during the monsoon months – May to November. The beach has a clump of cool beach bars at the southern end and a few large hotels which provide access directly to the beach. There’s a very cool flow-riding place called SurfHouse Phuket just behind the beach. A very cool way to spend a few hours, day and night, particularly if the waves are a bit challenging on the real beach.
Famous for one thing – getting great shots of planes as they take off and land at Phuket International Airport, Nai Yang Beach is bordered by parts of Sirinat National Park at one end and a series of bars, shops and small hotels at the other end. There’s lots of excellent little restaurants along the beach, at all price points. At the northern end of the beach (there’s a car park on the northern side of the Airport perimeter) you can take amazing photos of jest as they take off every few minutes. Find out more about taking the perfect plane pic HERE.
Kamala’s foreshore is undergoing somewhat of an upgrade with the northern end of the beach now being developed with up-scale beach clubs and condos. Many locals aren’t happy about the changes to their quiet little seaside village. Still, the developments will provide new services and employment and drag some new money into the town. Kamala’s Beach is a very popular and provides some mostly safe swimming with the shallow water stretching out further than other beaches. Very good for families with young children.
Naithon Beach was one of the beaches most affected in the Great Beach Clearout of 2014. Gone are the many, many little restaurants dotted along back of the beach. They’ve been replaced by newer restaurants on the other side of the road as the area starts to raise its profile. At one end of Naithon Beach is the five-star Trisara, at the other end the Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, both upscale and providing the local restaurant and service providers with a never-ending source of tourists. Can get quite rough when the monsoon surf rolls in.
Ao Yon is the only east coast beach to make the list but its richly deserved. The beach is only small and lacks the expanses of sand of the west-cast beaches. But as a quiet spot for the family to relax the beach has a lot to offer. There are lots of little bars and restaurants lining Ao Yon. There’s a really cute little resort called The Cove where you can catch a light bite, some sunset drinks or stay a few days. There also a great little bar and Thai restaurant there called The Ship Inn which has been an established favorite for 12 years.
Kilometre after kilometre of long beaches – often you’ll never see another beachgoer all day in some parts of the beach. There’s now an excellent selection of five star hotels along the Mai Khao stretch although the area is a bit removed from the rest of Phuket’s busier locations – Patong is a good hour’s drive from Mai Khao (for some people that may be a good thing). During the monsoon the beaches can be very dangerous with a shoreline ‘dump’. The water gets quite deep very quickly off the beach and this brings in the big waves right to the shoreline. But the beaches are clean and uncluttered.
Bang Tao is a vibrant little community and the beach is extremely popular with locals, tourists and expats. It’s taken over as the area’s most popular beach after Surin lost its crown when the bulldozers removed the line of popular resaurants and beach clubs. There’s plenty of natty little bars, restaurants and even hotels in behind the trees at Bang Tao – 3,4 and 5 star.
’Noi’ is the Thai word for ‘small’ and Kata Noi is the small cousin of nearby Kata Beach, just to the north. The beach, whilst small, is one of the cleanest beaches on the island due to the presence of the Katathani Resort which keeps the beach areas pristine. If you want something a little quieter and relaxing Kata Noi is worth the journey. It’s also, as its name implies, one of the smaller beaches on the island. Two of the island’s icons, the Villa Royale and the Mom Tri’s Kitchen, overlook Kata Noi beach. A worthy inclusion in Phuket Top 10 beach list.
Just south of Nai Harn and, arguably, the smallest beach in Phuket. There’s rocky areas with end of the tiny stretch of sand. There’s always a vendor providing drinks and food comes from the small resort on the other side of the road. A little piece of paradise is yours. There’s not a lot of parking there so a motorbike will be your best bet to get there. It’s the last beach on the southern end of the west coast before you get to Cape Promthep, the very southern end of Phuket.
Yes, this is Number 11 but deserves its own listing. This was once a bouncing, vibrant beach with limited access through a private property. But a long-running dispute closed off the access to the beach. These days you can only reach Laem Singh by boat. It’s pristine and pretty, and far from the madding crowds of the beaches north and south, Kamala and Surin. To get there you’re going to have to do a bit of local research but look for a long-tail boat at Kamala or Surin beaches and they’ll happily take you around to the beach, for a price.
• There is no such thing as a ‘private beach’ in Thailand. Whilst some resorts may take up an entire beach you are still entitled to go swimming there although it would be polite to ask first.
• Swimming can be extremely dangerous during certain times of the year – May to November. Whilst lifeguards patrol most of the popular beaches there are time when lifeguards may not be on duty. If there are red flags along the beach DO NOT go swimming.
• If you go to a beach in Phuket please take any disposable rubbish with you and deposit in the bins.
• The monsoon also brings in the jellyfish, mostly the portuguese man-o-war (it’s not actually a jellyfish). Whilst rarely fatal they might give you a painful sting. The more dangerous box jellyfish is not a problem in this area of the Andaman Sea.
