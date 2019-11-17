French tourist dies taking selfie in Koh Samui – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
French tourist dies taking selfie in Koh Samui – VIDEO
A French tourist has died attempting a selfie, in the exact spot where a Spanish tourist died just months ago. Read that story HERE.
Thirty three year old Bastien Palmier plunged to his death while trying to take a selfie at the Na Mueang 2 waterfall in Koh Samui. It was the same spot where Spaniard David Conesa died in July.
Local authorities say the area has “no entry” signs and a physical barrier (a rope) but tourists often ignore them”.
Koh Samui tourist police told reporters that some tourists may want to get better photos, but it’s quite steep and slippery there and he slipped. The man was in Koh Samui visiting a friend who’d recently moved to Thailand. The friend told authorities he warned Palmier about the danger but he jumped over the rope anyway.
Palmier was climbing near the edge of a cliff when he slipped, hitting his head on the sharp, wet rocks and falling into the pool below.
Samui Police say retrieving the body took more than three hours due to the slippery rocks and dangerous conditions. His body was finally tied to a stretcher, which was dragged up with ropes.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Expats
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
PHOTO: Matichon Online
A Russian man has been arrested for overstaying his visa by 2,861 days, 7 years and 9 months. The man was arrested on Koh Samui.
In a completely serendipitous inspection, immigration and tourist police were doing spot inspections on the island hen they were checking a man on Soi 3, off Maenam Road, in the north of the island. The inspection was yesterday afternoon.
Upon checking the man’s passport the noted the visa had expired in 2012.
The man was identified as a Russian national, 32 year old Alexey Safronenkov. The man was handed over to the Koh Samui police for prosecution where he will likely end up being fined, deported and black-listed. The black listing for such a long overstay would be 10 years before he could return to the Kingdom.
The 32 year old, who would have been 25 at the time, entered Thailand through Khuan Don checkpoint in Satun, on the Malaysian border, on January 12, 2012. At the time he was given a tourist visa stamp allowing him to stay 30 days. He had never left the country since that time.
Avoiding police and staying in the Kingdom, without departing at any stage over 7 years, deserves some sort of award. But his only reward will be a return to Russia with a DCB stamp.
SOURCE: Matichon Online
Expats
Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years
PHOTO: Naew Na
A 52 year old Swiss expat has been arrested on Koh Phangan in violation of his visa conditions. Naew Na reports that the man had overstayed his entry visa into Thailand by over four years.
Police tracked him down at a rented house on Koh Phangan, a small Gulf of Thailand island near Koh Samui.
He had overstayed by 1,539 days, (4 years and 2 months), and is now in immigration custody.
Naew Na reports that a crackdown was held in the province of Surat Thani, which includes the popular tourist islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, between November 6 – 11. The sweep was conducted by Koh Phangan police and tourist police.
They told the media that the command had come from immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang and they urged the public to continue to report immigration offenders by phoning 1178.
SOURCE: Naew Na
Expats
New Zealander and his partner found hanged at Koh Samui house
A 70 year old New Zealander and his Thai partner were found dead this week after an apparent suicide pact. Samui Police were called to the rented house in the Mae Nam area after a foreign man and a Thai man were found hanged.
The foreigner was a 70 year old New Zealander, the Thai man was a 45 year old man from Lampang. Police also found a cat lying dead on a red cloth. It appeared to have been strangled.
Mayuree Induang, the daughter of the landlord, said that the pair were a couple. The New Zealander had rented for ten years and his Thai partner had worked in a hotel on the island.
She told police that, previously, the Thai man had spoken a work colleague through the Line app saying he wanted to die. He spoke about his financial problems and his partner’s deteriorating health after a stroke.
Another message sent yesterday indicated that the Thai ,am was going to kill himself, prompting the colleague to go to the house where he discovered the couple hanging in a walkway next to the property.
Daily News reports that three sealed envelopes were found on a desk with names on the front in English.
A notebook listing money owed to people was found in front of the house. The authorities have been contacting relatives and the New Zealand embassy.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Daily News | Thai Visa
