French tourist dies taking selfie in Koh Samui – VIDEO | The Thaiger

A French tourist has died attempting a selfie, in the exact spot where a Spanish tourist died just months ago. Read that story HERE.

Thirty three year old Bastien Palmier plunged to his death while trying to take a selfie at the Na Mueang 2 waterfall in Koh Samui. It was the same spot where Spaniard David Conesa died in July.

Local authorities say the area has “no entry” signs and a physical barrier (a rope) but tourists often ignore them”.

Koh Samui tourist police told reporters that some tourists may want to get better photos, but it’s quite steep and slippery there and he slipped. The man was in Koh Samui visiting a friend who’d recently moved to Thailand. The friend told authorities he warned Palmier about the danger but he jumped over the rope anyway.

Palmier was climbing near the edge of a cliff when he slipped, hitting his head on the sharp, wet rocks and falling into the pool below.

Samui Police say retrieving the body took more than three hours due to the slippery rocks and dangerous conditions. His body was finally tied to a stretcher, which was dragged up with ropes.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times