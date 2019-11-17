Bank clerk sacked for allegedly stealing millions, bank reimburses customer | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bank clerk sacked for allegedly stealing millions, bank reimburses customer
A 34 year old Bangkok Bank clerk has been sacked amid claims she stole millions of baht from a wealthy customer. The woman denies the charge and says she plans to fight the matter in court.
Earlier in the week Hia Maa, the owner of a well known restaurant in Samut Prakan province, south east of Bangkok, went to the police to report 5 million baht missing from his account, which had been locked. Local media reports at the time say that he was hopitalised due to the stress of the case. Read The Thaiger story HERE.
A senior official of the bank went to the Bang Poo police station, where Hia Maa was compensated in full, plus interest. Documents were handed over by the bank, which claims the clerk skimmed off 2.5 million baht for herself. The bank asserts the woman was sacked on the spot and it will pursue the case to its conclusion
Hia Maa said that he was satisfied with the bank’s actions but it remains to be seen if he will continue to bank with them in the future.
Referring to his hospital visit he joked… “If they are only going to pay for that I would say don’t bother. I have enough money for that.”
SOURCE: Sanook.com
Bangkok
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
PHOTO: Tribune News
“Like hotel bookings, travel, airline booking, news, banking and music, the food delivery business is starting to transform the restaurant business too.”
Food delivery apps Get, Grab and Food Panda are locked locked in delivery war. But instead of flak jackets and guns, they’re wearing branded vests and carrying hot pizza on motorbikes. The pink Food Panda motorbikes plying the streets, just about everywhere in Thailand, are ubiquitous these days.
The two startups Get and Grab are both claiming strong growth with deliveries, especially around Bangkok. But all this might change after ride-hailing services may receive full government approval with plans to legalise the service early in 2020. Food Panda have been less forthcoming with their current successes in Thailand.
Both claim to be taking advantage of the “lazy economy”. The growing popularity of the food delivery services is also seeing changes in the restaurant industry where special kitchens are now being opened servicing the ‘online’ app market only. Like hotel bookings, travel, airline booking and news, the food delivery business is starting to transform the restaurant business too.
The delivery services are starting to impact traditional restaurants where people are enjoying the convenience of eating at home and not having to battle with the traffic, especially around Bangkok.
Tarin Thaniyavarn, the head of Grab Thailand says that this is an exciting year for Grab in Thailand.
“In the past 10 months we achieved over 120 million bookings across all services.”
“It is the largest, fastest and Number one food delivery platform in Thailand.”
GrabFood claims to have registered 4 million transactions or bookings in the first four months of 2019, compared with 3 million throughout last year.
Kantar, a market research unit, says that, in the third quarter of this year, 54% of 599 consumers surveyed said GrabFood is often used for their food delivery.
Meanwhile, Get Thailand, the Thai arm of Indonesia’s ‘Go-Jek’ ride-hailing app, says they’ve added 10 million trips in Bangkok for all services since launching in February.
Wongtippa Wisetkasem, Get’s director of platform operation, says the major contributor of the growth is Get Food service as it uses artificial intelligence to provide menus that suit each customer.
Get’s major group of customers are 23-39 year olds.
“In a month, GET has over 300,000 orders of bubble milk tea which indicates the continual rise of the bubble milk tea era.”
Both say the food delivery services are just a part of their apps. Both also provide rides and delivery of just about anything. The two companies are in competition with the traditional ‘win’ motorbike services that have rules the roads (and sidewalks) of Thailand for decades.
Grab says they provide ride-hailing service in 20 cities of 18 provinces and aims to expand more in second-tier cities that focus on tourism.
Both admit that they have not made profits as yet but are hoping that their business models will show a profit next year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
In either a step down for the Pope or a coup for troubled car-maker Nissan, Pope Francis will take to the streets of Thailand in a locally-manufactured open-top Papal Pick-up. Pope Francis visits Thailand from November 20–23.
The vehicle was unveiled yesterday at Assumption Cathedral in Bangkok. For shorter trips, the Papal Golf Cart was also revealed.
The Thai “popemobile” will be open and not feature a glass top because, as the Pope commented in a June 2014 interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the glass makes the vehicle like a “sardine can” that separates him from his flock.
The Popemobile will bear the Vatican City’s registration plate “SCV 1”, an abbreviation of the Latin, Status Civitatis Vaticanæ (Vatican City State). It features a specially-designed adjustable staircase to make it easier for boarding and disembarking. The pope will travel around the national stadium in the Popemobile.
Another highlight during the papal visit is the Holy Chalice, which will be used by the Pontiff during a mass Mass to be held at the Supachalasai National Stadium on November 21. Up to 70,000 Catholics from across Thailand and neighbouring countries have already registered to attend the Mass. The Holy Chalice is believed to have been made in France in 1846, which coincided with the reign of King Rama III of Thailand.
Pope Francis will be the first Pontiff to visit Thailand for 35 years, since Pope John Paul II in 1984. This year also marks the 350th anniversary of the establishment of the Catholic Mission in Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Police raid Sukhumvit ‘hookah’ establishment, seize barakus
PHOTOS: Attending police pointing to one of the seized ‘hookahs’, just in case you were confused – The Nation
Police have raided a Sukhumvit Road pub in Bangkok and seized a huge number of hookahs (smoking apparatus).
The raid of the entertainment venue was carried out in collaboration with the special investigation team from the Thonglor Police Station. The results of the raid were announced by Pol Maj-General Prasit Chaloemwutthisak, secretary-general of The Consumer Protection Board.
“We received a tip-off that a pub in the Sukhumvit area provided ready-to-use barakus or hookahs to foreign tourists and local customers.”
“After inspecting the establishment, police found 26 hookah stations being used by customers, and 34 more in the storage area. Police also found a large number of baraku solutions and smoking equipment.”
According to the secretary-general, preliminary inspection revealed that the establishment made more than 100,000 baht per night from the baraku service alone. The establishment’s manager was taken to Thonglor Police Station for processing.
Pol Maj-General Prasit said that selling or providing barakus, electronic cigarettes, vaping and their liquids is a violation of the Consumer Protection Board’s Order No 9/2015.
“Violators face a maximum of three years’ jail time or 600,000 baht fine, or both.”
SOURCE: The Nation
