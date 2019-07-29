Spanish tourist falls to his death at a waterfall trail on Koh Samui | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Spanish tourist falls to his death at a waterfall trail on Koh Samui
PHOTO: Thai PBS
A Spanish tourist fell to his death as he attempted to walk down from a waterfall on Koh Samui. The incident happened on Saturday and police believe the man’s death was an accident.
Friends told police that 26 year old David Alejandro Rocamudi Conesa became separated from their group as they were exploring the Na Muang 2 waterfall. They eventually returned to their hotel, expecting their friend to arrive on his own, but as night approached and David had not been seen, his friends asked the hotel staff to alert the authorities.
A search and rescue team from the Kuson Songkroh foundation headed to the waterfall straight away, where they searched the path which visitors use to walk up the waterfall, but found no trace of David. But the team later focused their search on the gaps between boulders along the water’s edge and eventually found the victim’s body trapped between two boulders and partially submerged.
Rescuers returned to the scene yesterday (Sunday) to recover the body. The victim’s friends were informed immediately. Officials speculate that David accidentally fell to his death because of the slippery surface around the trekking route.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Koh Samui
Thailand’s Ang Thong National Marine Park, the ‘new’ Maya Bay
With Thailand’s Maya Bay in Koh Phi Phi Ley remains closed indefinitely to allow the tourist-magnet some much-needed time to recover, it’s time to look for another natural wonder.
One of Thailand’s astonishing natural wonders, not as well known as Maya Bay, is the Ang Thong National Marine Park, located about 40 kilometres north west of the coast of Koh Samui. Some would argue it’s even more spectacular and worthy of at least a full day visit. There are many tours available to the National Park.
The Ang Thong National Marine Park is made up of 42 islands spread over 102 square kilometres. Travellers will find beautiful beaches, limestone cliffs, caves, rock formations and countless photo opportunities. Enjoy some views from the air…
It will take you about an hour to travel there from either the Surat Thani mainland or from Koh Samui by speedboat. There are slower ferry-style boat trips as well but you’ll lose a lot of time travelling there (usually for day trips) and the speedboats can get into much shallower waters.
Tours usually also squeeze in a visit to Koh Phaluai, the park’s biggest island, where there’s a popular stilted restaurant in the island’s fishing village, serving a delicious seafood lunch.
Another popular island worth visiting is Koh Wua Talap, famed for wildlife spotting and what might just be the most beautiful viewpoint in the entire park.
FUN FACT: Though the 2000 movie “The Beach,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was filmed in Koh Phi Phi’s Maya Bay in the Andaman Sea, the book by Alex Garland upon which the film was based was actually set in Ang Thong in the Gulf of Thailand.
Crime
Police receive reports of Ponzi scene affecting 200 on Koh Samui
PHOTO: Manager Online
200 Thai wives of foreigners have reportedly lost up to 120 million baht in a Ponze scheme on Koh Samui.
A group of 20 affected victims were represented by ‘Praew’ who reported to the Bophut Police Station to register a formal complaint. Bophut Police are trying to interview 30 victims each day since the complaint was registered on the weekend.
Local police chief Pol Col Thongchana Hankittikanjana says that Praew told them that the scheme started among friends, initiated by a woman identified only as ‘Bew’ who owned a gift shop in a department store on Samui.
Manager Online reports that the Thai wives of foreigners living on Koh Samui were among 200 people who had lost 120 million baht in the Ponzi or pyramid share scheme. Other wives of foreigners on the island were invited to invest in an online scheme called “Share Ban Bew Gift Shop” with contributions of 10,000-50,000 baht. Promises were made for ‘substantial returns’ on their investment.
Some of the investors actually received a 30% return on their initial investments but after a few payments, as often happens in these schemes, ‘Bew’ disappeared with a reported 120 million baht.
Praew explained that the victims were mostly wives of foreigners, public servants, hotel staff and other department store staff, according to Manager Online.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Koh Samui
Spanish tourist found after missing on Sunday night in Koh Samui mountains
Missing Spanish tourist, 57 year old Luis Cabello Ortega, has been found on Koh Samui.
Island deputy police spokesman Pol. Col. Kritsana Pattanacharoen says Luis, who was lost in the forest of Na Muang Mountain on Koh Samui, has been found safe and well by villagers who returned him to his hotel in Tambon Borput. Luis says he enjoyed the scenery and kept walking up the higher levels of the waterfall only to realise that he was lost.
Pol Col Kritsana reported that the Spaniard lost his way in the forests around Na Muang 2 Waterfall at around 7.50pm on Sunday night. He called police by phone on the Tourist Police hotline of 1155, but later lost communication. Police officers and rescue workers could only find his motorcycle in front of the entrance to the waterfall.
A search team was sent out but had to stop around 11.45 on Sunday night due to heavy rains. Luis is now resting at the hotel recovering from exhaustion, according to police.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
“The Great Hack” makes you think twice about how you use social media
“No water crisis in the Chao Phraya basin” – Irrigation Department
Spanish tourist falls to his death at a waterfall trail on Koh Samui
Bangkok – that sinking feeling
Bangkok hosts ASEAN Foreign Ministers meetings from today
Thais across the country commemorate HM the King’s birthday
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
Super Poll report card on the first days of the new Thai Parliament
Thai Airways needs restructuring to survive
Lights, camera, blog. TAT reaches out to online millennials.
Thai man sends online beautiful girlfriend 2.3 million baht – Doh!
Xayaburi Dam owners say they’re not responsible for dry Mekong River
Durian drives southern economy with new Chinese 700 million baht factory
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Expats23 hours ago
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
- Business23 hours ago
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
- Thailand4 days ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai man sends online beautiful girlfriend 2.3 million baht – Doh!
- Opinion2 days ago
Thai visitors leaking to Vietnam – a personal view
- Bangkok2 days ago
Big bike rider decapitated in horror crash in Bangkok
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Power bank explodes in backpack at Chiang Mai Airport – VIDEO
- Crime2 days ago
Over 600 foreigners arrested in southern Thailand for overstays and illegal entry