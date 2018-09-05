Connect with us

National

Tak woman is 16th rabies death this year

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

8 hours ago

on

A Tak woman has died of rabies a year after she was bitten by a dog in Surat Thani. This takes the 2018 rabid toll to 16 dead. The latest casualty was reported by the director general of the Disease Control Department. Tao is in Thailand’s north-west, bordering with Myanmar.

Dr Suwanchai Watanayincharoen says he received a report that the 50 year old woman died in Tak during the past week.

He reports that the woman was bitten by a dog on the back of her hand in Surat Thani a year ago and had not received any rabies shot. The director general said the dog has no record of receiving a rabies shot either.

Fifteen of the cases this year have been caused by dog bites, the other from a cat bite.

Other rabies deaths in 2018 occurred in Buri Ram, Rayong, Surin, Songkhla, Trang, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phatthalung, Nong Khai, Yasothon Kalasin, Mukdahan, Tak and Surat Thani, he added.

If you are bitten by a dog or cat, seek medical assistance immediately and try and keep note of the animal that bit you and where it occurred.

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Chiang Mai

Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual

The Thaiger

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

For the man sound of body and serene of mind there is no such thing as bad weather; every day has its beauty, and storms which whip the blood do but make it pulse more vigorously. - George Gissing

Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.

As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.

Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.

He said the rainy season for the North ...
Continue Reading

National

Arrest warrant issued for man over Nakorn Pathom woman’s shooting

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

More details are emerging in the grisly slaying of the restaurant receptionist "Nong Nurse" gunned down in her car in Nakorn Pathom.

Daily News reports that it's emerged that she had a boyfriend from The Netherlands who was regularly sending her money and visiting her every three months. Nakorn Pathom court yesterday issued a warrant for the arrest of Wallop "Lop" Huayhongthong on murder and gun charges. He had been the boyfriend of Noppathorn for at least the last nine months. Nakorn Pathom is north-west of Bangkok.

The woman was shot whilst sitting in her car.

But the Court heard that "Lop" found out she was 'carrying on' with another man behind his back and visited a house where he found the pair together. The murder followed that encounter.

Pol Col Phaitoon Phitaktham of the Muang Nakorn Pathom police revealed more details of the case to Daily News. The victim had two children but her family home in Ratchaburi broke up ...
Continue Reading

National

September Event round-up

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

Boat enthusiasts rejoice! With several boating events celebrating Thailand’s rich sailing tradition, September is your month! The popular Thai-Laos long-boat racing takes place in Bueng Kan throughout September for HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup, while the annual Pa Sak Boat Racing Festival in Saraburi province on September 29-30 has boats attending from all over the country.

The Mon Floating Boat Festival from September 23-25 in Sangkhlaburi is held in honour of the spirits of the river, forest and earth. A bamboo boat over one month in the making and beautifully decorated with colourful paper flags is pushed out onto the Samprasob river in the hope that it will cleanse the merit makers of bad luck and misfortune.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending