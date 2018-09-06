Connect with us

Regional

Thailand accepts the Chair for ASEAN 2019

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Thailand will assume the ASEAN chairmanship next year. ASEAN has ten member states.

Find out more about ASEAN HERE.

At a press conference today, the Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Busadee Santipitak indicated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Don Pramudwinai and other senior officials will follow the order of PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to consider measures to support member states in creating an ASEAN brand that reflects the region’s fundamental values. The representative noted that Thailand has played an important role in ASEAN.

“However, the region is facing new challenges, so it should step up its efforts to strengthen and unite the bloc.”

The committee has set out its plans to launch an official website and a debut video that will be shown in the handover ceremony of the ASEAN chairmanship this November. They have agreed to work on raising public awareness of ASEAN and the upcoming summit in 2019 through all channels.

The spokesperson explained that the outcomes of the two meetings will be reported to the PM soon, as Thailand will officially assume the chairmanship on January 1, 2019.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Business

Facebook spends $1.4 billion in its first Asian data centre in Singapore

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

13 hours ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

Facebook has announced it's going to construct a $1.4 billion data centre in Singapore. It will be Facebook's first in Asia and 15th in the world.

The tech giant say it will be built in Tanjong Kling, formerly known as Data Centre Park. Facebook says the new Singapore facility will form part of their "growing presence in Singapore and the region."

Operations are set to begin in 2022 and construction will likely continue for a few years after that.


"Our data centres are highly advanced facilities that help bring Facebook apps and services to people around the world every day." says Facebook in a Straits Times article.

The planned building is 170,000 sq metres, 11 floors high and will features a facade made out of a perforated lightweight material, which Facebook claims "will allow air flow and provide glimpses of the mechanical equipment inside."

Mr Thomas Furlong, vice-president of infrastructure...
Continue Reading

Regional

Malaysia’s President-elect condemns caning of two women

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

from Asia News Network

The Malaysian president-elect, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has criticised the caning of the two women convicted of lesbian sex, saying that it lacked due process and understanding.

“I’m a practising Muslim, but I don’t share that interpretation and certainly that sort of action to publicly cane without proper due process and understanding,” Anwar said during a press conference in Makati City yesterday.

On August 12, the Terengganu Syariah High Court fined the women and ordered that they be caned six times each for committing musahaqah (sexual relations between women) under Section 30 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Takzir) (Terengganu).



The sentence was carried out on Monday (September 3) in the court, witnessed by some 100 people, including the media.

Continue Reading

Regional

Kuala Terengganu Syariah High Court carries out caning punishment of two woman

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

September 4, 2018

By

PHOTOS: The Star, Asia News Network

Two women have been caned six times each as punishment after pleading guilty to same-sex relations by the Kuala Terengganu Syariah High Court.

The Star reports that 150 people were present in the courtroom watching as a lady officer from Kajang Women’s Prison carried out the sentence with a cane measuring about a metre.

The officer swung the cane, hitting the first woman’s back with a force similar to a forceful tap, as another woman officer from the Prison’s Department kept count.

However, when it came to the younger woman, sobs could be heard as another woman prison officer carried out the sentence.

The women, 32 and 22 years old, were supposed to have been caned on August 28 but had their sentences postponed to yesterday.

On August 12, the Syariah High Court fined the women 3,300 Ringit (26,000 baht) and ordered that they be caned six times each f...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending