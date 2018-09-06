Bangkok
Sex-for-grades professor caught in elaborate sting
A Thai university student has revealed how she took part in a sting at a ‘short time hotel’ to catch a professor preying on young students in a sex-for-grades situation.
The professor at a leading university was alleged to only give good grades to attractive women if they slept with him.
The student, only known as ‘Neung’, had noticed that attractive girls in her classes were failing, no matter how talented they were. That was until they visited the professor to discuss how they might become “A” students.
The plucky 26 year old, accompanied by a female professor in on the sting, and police officers waited at a hotel room nearby where Neung had arranged to meet the professor.
Neung was asked to undress but she asked the professor to do it for her. According to the Sanook report, she stalled and stalled as only one button was undone and she wore a towel. When he went to use the toilet, Neung secretly unlocked the door to enable the police to come in.
When the professor came out of the toilet he ordered her onto the bed. She called out and the female professor and police came straight into the room.
The sting followed many allegations against the man and was made possible after other much younger students came forward with their stories. He was suspended from his job and a committee set up to investigate. The man was charged with sleeping with underage women, some as young as 15 years old, according to the report.
SOURCE: Sanook
Bangkok
Woman drowns in underpass nearby her home
Rescue workers from the Por Tek Tueng Foundation arrived soon after 2am near the Airport Rail Link’s Ban Thap Chang station.
Police say 41 year old Panumat Sae-tsae drowned inside the pickup in about 2.5 metres of water. The 100 metre long tunnel, leading to the housing estate she lived, runs under a railway line.
Panumat’s relatives told police she knew the tunnel was flooded but thought she could get through. The water rose rapidly, though, apparently because a water pump was out of order.
When her engine stalled, she called home for help, only for the water to quickly submerge the vehicle soon after. Panumat’s family paid workers to dive to her rescue but they were unable to get her out in time.
Rescue workers finally retrieved the body at ...
Bangkok
1.3 billion baht of fakes destroyed, overseen by Army chiefs
The Army has overseen the destruction of more than two million seized counterfeit items worth a combined street value of 1.3 billion baht. The 'ceremony' was held at an army base in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district today (Monday).
Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon oversaw the event and watched as fake “brand-name” clothing, bags, shoes, sunglasses, cell phones, cosmetics – and wristwatches – were crushed at Army Air Defence Command Units headquarters.
The Royal Thai Police contributed 187,332 confiscated items, the Customs Department 1,732,965, and the Department of Special Investigation 181,050.
Prawit says more counterfeit goods would be seized as the government continues to improve the efficiency of a s...
Bangkok
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Sutthisarn police station was alerted at 2.30am to the explosion at the laundromat, which is located in a shophouse at the front of Soi Inthamara 36.
The eight injured were rushed to Paolo Memorial Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Ratchavithi Hospital.
When police and rescuers arrived at the scene, they found that blast had caused severe damage inside the shop and to the buildings and vehicles around it.
The shop, which opened just three days ago, was offering a free promotional service.
Police found four 48 kilogram gas cylinders connected to the dryers sta...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Thai families in mourning over mystery killing of two Thai students in the US
Five Chinese ‘fraudsters’ arrested in scams valued around 17 billion baht
Direct flights, luxury hotel brands and wellness push Samui performance
Thailand accepts the Chair for ASEAN 2019
Sex-for-grades professor caught in elaborate sting
The death of a Canadian found floating off Chonburi remains a mystery
Bangkok cabbie gets surrounded by a gaggle of Pattaya taxi drivers
Woman drowns in underpass nearby her home
Police hunting for thieves after break-ins at Phuket shops
10 arrested over sharing content about alleged Koh Tao rape case
Two injured, three vehicles damaged in jealous chase – Krabi
Facebook spends $1.4 billion in its first Asian data centre in Singapore
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Drug suspect dies after Thalang police return fire
Elon Musk accuses cave rescuer of being a ‘child rapist’
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National5 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
News1 day ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Food Scene6 days ago
Thailand makes you fat
-
News4 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
Pattaya6 days ago
Pattaya police told to clean up their act
-
Property5 days ago
Getting longer life out of your outdoor furniture
-
Phuket7 days ago
German tourist’s death remains a mystery – Koh Phi Phi police
-
National4 days ago
She gambled. She lost.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login