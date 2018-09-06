Sex-for-grades professor caught in elaborate sting

A Thai university student has revealed how she took part in a sting at a ‘short time hotel’ to catch a professor preying on young students in a sex-for-grades situation.

The professor at a leading university was alleged to only give good grades to attractive women if they slept with him.

The student, only known as ‘Neung’, had noticed that attractive girls in her classes were failing, no matter how talented they were. That was until they visited the professor to discuss how they might become “A” students.

The plucky 26 year old, accompanied by a female professor in on the sting, and police officers waited at a hotel room nearby where Neung had arranged to meet the professor.

Neung was asked to undress but she asked the professor to do it for her. According to the Sanook report, she stalled and stalled as only one button was undone and she wore a towel. When he went to use the toilet, Neung secretly unlocked the door to enable the police to come in.

When the professor came out of the toilet he ordered her onto the bed. She called out and the female professor and police came straight into the room.

The sting followed many allegations against the man and was made possible after other much younger students came forward with their stories. He was suspended from his job and a committee set up to investigate. The man was charged with sleeping with underage women, some as young as 15 years old, according to the report.

SOURCE: Sanook