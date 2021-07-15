Myanmar
UN expert says military coup and Covid-19 spike fuels “perfect storm” in Myanmar
The “deep mistrust” of the military-run government following the February 1 coup, along with the uptick of Covid-19 cases overwhelming the healthcare system, fuel a “perfect storm” of factors that could lead to further deaths in Myanmar, according to UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews. The independent expert called for emergency international engagement to address the worsening situation in the Southeast Asian country.
An explosion of Covid cases, including the Delta variant, the collapse of Myanmar’s health care system, and the deep mistrust of the people of Myanmar of anything connected to the military junta, are a perfect storm of factors that could cause a significant loss of life in Myanmar without emergency assistance by the international community.
The highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being and that right is being denied to most within Myanmar. The international community must act.
The military took over the civilian government on February 1, ousting and detaining the elected and respected leader Aung San Suu Kyi who had won the election in a landslide. An estimated 700 people have been killed by security forces, some children who were at home or playing outside when troops opened fire in their neighbourhoods. Ethnic troops and rebel fighters opposing the coup have clashed with military forces, with some battles close to the Thai border.
But with a sharp spike in Covid-19 infections over the past month, Myanmar is now in its most severe wave of the coronavirus. Hospitals are overwhelmed and many are in need of oxygen. Andrews says the “junta lacks the resources, the capabilities, and the legitimacy to bring this crisis under control,” adding that “people are dying because of a shortage of medical resources and trust.”
Andrews called for the formation of an Emergency Coalition for the People of Myanmar. He had made the same call earlier this month at a Human Rights Council in Geneva. He says the international community must step in to form a non-government, non-junta Covid-19 response initiative. The plan needs to include a vaccination programme that people trust and there is a need for life-saving aid for coronavirus patients in Myanmar, Andrews says.
SOURCE: United Nations
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UN expert says military coup and Covid-19 spike fuels “perfect storm” in Myanmar
5 of Thailand’s Most Eco-Friendly Hotels
Bangkok taxi driver faces fines, license suspension, training classes after passenger complains about ride
Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Army files defamation complaint against social media users over “fake news”
Pattaya still eyes September reopening despite Covid-19 surge
Monk uses electric cart on morning alms, other monks reportedly not thrilled
Available Covid patient beds at Bangkok hospitals hit “critical level”
Top 5 Halal Restaurants in Bangkok
Nakhon Ratchasima hospital discontinues vaccinations citing confusing government policy, also AstraZeneca vaccines are out of stock
With Covid-19, Tourism Ministry mulls new reopening strategy
Thursday Covid Update: Provincial totals; 2,224 new cases in Bangkok
New Covid-19 response teams to be dispatched to 69 Bangkok communities
Man tries to bluff his way through Phuket checkpoint, police unravel ruse
The 5 Best Spa Hotels in Bangkok
Travellers from “dark red” and “red” zones must be vaccinated to enter Phuket
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Koh Samui23 hours ago
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
- Koh Samui1 day ago
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
- Crime2 days ago
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
- Bangkok2 days ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Bangkok22 hours ago
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Phuket1 day ago
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines