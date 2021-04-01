Miss Grand Myanmar finds refuge in Thailand for 3 months | Thaiger

Myanmar
Miss Grand Myanmar finds refuge in Thailand for 3 months
Miss Grand Myanmar (from the Miss Grand International pageant) will remain safely in Thailand for the next 3 months after her passionate plea for international aid to the people of Myanmar. During the recent Miss Grand International pageant, Miss Grand Myanmar, Han Lay, called for global attention to the continuing Burmese crisis following the February 1 military coup. Han Lay will stay in Thailand under the care of the pageant organisation for at least the next 90 days to keep her safe after speaking out against the coup and military leaders.
The beauty queen said that she had to speak out as a Burmese citizen, to bring awareness and reach out to the world for humanitarian aid. She believes that her speech during the pageant Saturday brought the turmoil in Myanmar to many people’s attention. Millions have viewed her plea across social media platforms.
“Before my speech, they only knew that there was a military coup, but they didn’t know how many people were being killed or suffering in her country. I want to say thank you so much for supporting Myanmar. Myanmar citizens cannot do anything, they can’t stop the military. Right now we are calling for help from the international community, we need the UN to help very urgently.”
The Miss Grand International management will apply for a work permit for Han Lay to continue her work in Thailand, and she may later seek refugee status. The pageant organisation will be supporting her costs to stay.
Speaking out against the military and returning to Myanmar could lead to her arrest and imprisonment, but for now, Miss Grand Myanmar has refuge in neighbouring Thailand. Han Lay says she believes her family is safe. The coup and violent crackdown on protesters have led to a crisis at the border with refugees seeking safe haven in Thailand.
The Thaiger has also been reporting on the increase of drug trafficking across the unstable border.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid cluster on China-Myanmar border locked down
A city on the China-Myanmar border has gone into lockdown today, citing 9 Covid infections including several Burmese citizens. Ruili, a Chinese city in the Yunnan province in the far southwest of the country has been locked down with all residents being instructed to stay home for a week. The 9 newly confirmed Coronavirus infections included 6 symptomatic cases, along with 3 people who tested positive for the virus but were not showing any symptoms, according to the Yunnan provincial government. 4 of the confirmed cases were Burmese people, between 24 and 30 years old.
Not taking any risks, authorities in Ruili have already started administering PCR tests on every resident of the city, in total about 200,000 people.
The lockdown and small Covid-19 cluster didn’t help an already strained border situation, where China had previously tightened entry restrictions for people coming from Myanmar during the escalating protests and civil unrest following in the wake of February’s military coup. Sources say it is probable that Chinese security authorities will increase surveillance of Burmese citizens in China illegally.
Security has already been patrolling the Chinese-Burmese border and several roads have been closed off. Burmese people have been recently prohibited by the Chinese government from staying in Ruili hotels. Some Burmese citizens have been detained, and authorities arrested a few people who protested the military coup. China appears to be taking swift action preemptively over fears of a possible wave of Burmese refugees crossing the border and decreasing security in China.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Drug trafficking in Thailand spikes following Myanmar coup, volunteers keep close eye on border
Thailand has faced a spike in methamphetamine trafficking across the Mekong River following the military coup in neighbouring Myanmar. Local volunteers along the river are now helping out to identify potential drug smugglers disguised as fishermen.
The volunteers tip off police when they see suspicious activity since they can’t make arrests and confronting a drug trafficker could be dangerous.
One volunteer says he tipped off police about suspected drug traffickers carrying packages from their boats and hidding the drugs in the grass along the riverbank. He says the suspects were later arrested with 5 million methamphetamine pills known as “yaba,” meaning “crazy drug.”
The Golden Triangle, where Laos, Thailand and Myanmar meet, has been notorious for drug smuggling for decades. For many insurgent and militant groups in Myanmar border towns near Thailand and Laos, synthetic drug production is a main source of revenue.
Crime syndicates in Myanmar are likely using the military takeover to their advantage to strengthen their positions and increase synthetic drug production, according to Jeremy Douglas from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. He says “the pieces are in place to scale up” the drug trade.
Even though border patrol has tightened along the Thai-Myanmar border, drug traffickers are using a route through Laos, crossing the Mekong River to smuggle the drugs to Thailand. With the uptick in supply, the price of methamphetamine has dropped to a low of 50 baht (around $1.60 USD).
SOURCE: AFP
Myanmar
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
Thailand’s Foreign Minister says next month’s ASEAN summit in Brunei will discuss the ongoing crisis in Myanmar and the plight of the country’s Karen people. Don Pramudwinai says the Thai government is monitoring the situation closely, amid reports that thousands of Karen people have fled into Thailand to escape the violence of the Burmese military junta.
“I cannot reveal the details to be discussed at the summit but can say that we aim to bring peace to Myanmar and the ASEAN community as soon as possible, which is the ultimate goal of the summit.”
On February 1, the Burmese military seized power in a bloodless coup, ousting the democratically-elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. They have defended their actions by claiming that November’s election, which Suu Kyi won by a landslide, was fraudulent. Since then, the situation has become more deadly, with the army cracking down on pro-democracy protesters and resistance fighters.
Last weekend, the junta launched air strikes on a village in Karen state, with thousands of ethnic Karen fleeing into Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province in the aftermath. There have been conflicting reports since, with the Thai authorities accused of forcing refugees to return to Myanmar, an allegation the government denies.
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha insists Thailand is not forcing Burmese refugees to return to their country, insisting both sides must work together to find a solution.
“Nobody is pointing guns to keep them out of the country. This is a humanitarian problem and both sides need to find a solution together.”
Foreign Minister Don adds that while Thailand is willing to accept the refugees on a temporary basis, they will be returned once things get back to normal.
“When the situation returns to normal these refugees will be sent back, which is normal practice by any country that accepts refugees. I have talked with the authorities in Myanmar about the refugee problem and urged them to reduce the violence so that the situation can return to normal as soon as possible. The Myanmar authorities acknowledged our request but said they would adjust their actions based on the situation.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
