Thailand

Drug trafficking in Thailand spikes following Myanmar coup, volunteers keep close eye on border

Drug trafficking in Thailand spikes following Myanmar coup, volunteers keep close eye on border | Thaiger
Thailand has faced a spike in methamphetamine trafficking across the Mekong River following the military coup in neighbouring Myanmar. Local volunteers along the river are now helping out to identify potential drug smugglers disguised as fishermen.

The volunteers tip off police when they see suspicious activity since they can’t make arrests and confronting a drug trafficker could be dangerous.

One volunteer says he tipped off police about suspected drug traffickers carrying packages from their boats and hidding the drugs in the grass along the riverbank. He says the suspects were later arrested with 5 million methamphetamine pills known as “yaba,” meaning “crazy drug.”

The Golden Triangle, where Laos, Thailand and Myanmar meet, has been notorious for drug smuggling for decades. For many insurgent and militant groups in Myanmar border towns near Thailand and Laos, synthetic drug production is a main source of revenue.

Crime syndicates in Myanmar are likely using the military takeover to their advantage to strengthen their positions and increase synthetic drug production, according to Jeremy Douglas from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. He says “the pieces are in place to scale up” the drug trade.

Even though border patrol has tightened along the Thai-Myanmar border, drug traffickers are using a route through Laos, crossing the Mekong River to smuggle the drugs to Thailand. With the uptick in supply, the price of methamphetamine has dropped to a low of 50 baht (around $1.60 USD).

SOURCE: AFP

Crime

21 year old accused of defrauding more 100 people in surfskate board scam

Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

By

21 year old accused of defrauding more 100 people in surfskate board scam | Thaiger
Photo by Daily News

A 21 year old Thai man is accused of cashing in on the new surfskate trend by allegedly scamming more than 100 people with damages valued at more than 2.7 million baht. Apparently, he advertised preorders for surfskate boards on Facebook and victims of the scam say they paid in full for the boards, but never received their orders.

Surfskating, which has rapidly grown in popularity in Thailand, is also known as “carveboarding” after the brand name Carveboard. The boards are longer than traditional skateboards and are designed to allow movements similar to surfing.

A Facebook post on the group page “Surf & Skate Market Thailand” advertised brand-name surfskate boards for 9,000 to 35,000 baht each. To preorder a board, customers must pay 30% upfront, according to the post.

But victims of the scam say that when they contacted the seller, they were told they would get a 1,000 baht discount if they paid in full. The orders were never delivered. Victims say the seller continued to make excuses.

10 people, including a Thai media news anchor, filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division. The complaint says at least 112 people fell victim to the scam and the damages are valued at around 2.7 million baht.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Visa

Crime

Woman warns of paying cash on delivery after being scammed

Published

23 hours ago

on

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

By

Woman warns of paying cash on delivery after being scammed | Thaiger

A woman is warning internet users to beware of accepting parcels by paying cash on delivery after being allegedly scammed. According to Thai Residents, the woman says she accepted a package without knowing she didn’t order it, paying 590 baht in cash. Once she opened the package, she saw a pink t-shirt with a note that said, “I am sorry, I need the money to pay for my father’s medical bills. I need to make it in time or my father might lose his life. This is all the money I have.”

The woman says she wasn’t sure if the note was true, but if it wasn’t, she wished the scammer to have a terrible life. She says even if the note’s message was true, it was still like stealing money. Other netizens who saw her post, say they think the scammer probably printed hundreds of the same note and sending it in packages to many unassuming people.

This isn’t the first time a COD payment method has been used as a way to steal money. According to Thai Residents, many have commented online that they were also scammed. Cash on delivery is popular in Thailand as it has been a way to avoid online scams, but now criminals have also found a way to use the payment method to trick receivers.

Many have preferred the payment method as it bypasses having to pay with a credit card or bank transfer. It isn’t clear where the potential scammers are getting addresses from in order to send the parcels, but netizens say they are increasingly being targetted.

One of the issues with cash on delivery is that you cannot open the package first before paying. So, accepting a package without knowing what is inside, can be risky especially if you don’t remember ordering anything or have multiple orders.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Crime

Phetchaburi man bludgeons wife to death, shoots himself

Published

3 days ago

on

Sunday, March 28, 2021

By

Phetchaburi man bludgeons wife to death, shoots himself | Thaiger

A man in Phetchaburi allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death before committing suicide yesterday, according to local authorities. It appears that Wichai Leeka, a 43 year old auto tyre repairman, beat his young wife, 21 year old Thanthip Pothong to death with a steel bar, before using a shotgun to take his own life with a shot to the head.

Police received a call at 8:40 pm. Police and volunteers headed to an auto repair shop on Phetkasem Road in Thap Khang.

The police were notified by a local relative of Wichai, who in turn had received a call from another relative living in Ayutthaya, warning him that Wichai had just called and confessed to killing his wife before stating that he planned to take his own life as well. The local relative raced to the shop and pounded on the door, but was too late and received no answer, so he phoned the police.

Police arrived and broke down the door before discovering both Wichai and his wife Thanthip lying dead in the shop. Wichai was found dead of the shotgun blast to the head; his wife was found nearby with wounds from being struck repeatedly with a hard object. Officers recovered a bloody steel bar in the shop as well as the shotgun allegedly used in the murder-suicide.

Khao Yoi district, known for its limestone hills, is in the north of Phetchaburi, a central province on the northern end of the Malay Peninsula. The site of a patient murdering his doctor 2 months ago was also the hometown of a man who killed his ex-wife in Bangkok last year and was apprehended in the province.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

