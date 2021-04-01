Confirmed, expats in Phuket will receive Covid-19 vaccines | Thaiger

(Links to registration forms below)

Officials confirmed yesterday that expats in Phuket will be included and receive Covid-19 vaccines as part of the Thai government’s vaccination scheme. The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee enacts all Coronavirus policy locally, and an important member, Dr Chalermpong of Vachira Phuket Hospital, announced today that foreigners will also receive the Covid vaccines. A new online form launched today and Phuket’s Vice Governor advised that initial appointments will be made online only and requested people without online access to be patient and not walk into hospitals.

Phuket will receive the Sinovac vaccines this month, and AstraZeneca doses as well, suitable for those over 60 years of age, in June. The first 100,000 doses are earmarked for registered residents and people from other provinces that work in tourism, but the following batch will be open to other industries as well as foreigners. Chalermpong confirmed that eligibility for inoculation will be wide.

“All people on the island who are older than 18 years old but younger than 60 years old are eligible to be vaccinated, including people registered as living in Phuket, those who are from other provinces, and foreigners.”

Aiming for a 70% vaccination rate and focusing first on tourism workers and registered residents, the Vice Governor is calling for the cooperation of people, especially across the tourism industry. All businesses – hotels, tour or activities operators, even department stores – are requested to register their staff to receive priority jabs in order to expedite the process.

About 20,000 workers from 700 businesses have registered so far. The registration is available online, along with a separate site for local residents to register, which went live last Tuesday morning. People who registered previously through the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office’s Google Form do not need to re-register.

The PPPHO form to apply for vaccination HERE.

The form to register as a local resident HERE.

The form to register as a business HERE.

NOTE: All these forms are in Thai only currently (get a friend to help).

SOURCE: The Phuket News

