Myanmar

Burmese coup causes food prices to rise, income fall

Neill Fronde

Published 

13 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Burmese hunger on the rise as food prices soar and unemployment swells. (via Food For Life)

As clashes between the military who took over the country in a coup Feb 1 and protestors in cities and insurgents in the countryside rage on, prices on necessities like food spike and many are going hungry in Myanmar. People who could once afford healthy, balanced meals of pork and vegetables and rice are now scraping by simple cheap foods like dried fish, fish paste, stringy vegetables, or even just rice with salt for the poorest people. The combination of jobs being lost during continual uprisings and civil unrest, and the effects on imports and exports driving up the costs of basic goods has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Banking systems have been frozen, internet spotty, all major economic driving forces stagnant since the military seized power and jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Even those lucky enough to have savings may spend all day in a queue waiting to withdraw any. Factories and businesses all over the country have shuttered in the wake of the civil unrest, as even travelling around cities to work can be dangerous as military strikes down protesting groups and civilians seemingly indiscriminately. Limited access to savings, inability to work, and climbing food prices have created a crisis for the Burmese people.

The World Food Programme warns of economic strife and food shortages. Myanmar normally has a healthy export business, shipping out staples like fruit, rice, and beans, but international trade has been killed off by the military coup. Prices are skyrocketing, with remote areas like the Kachin state on the Chinese border seeing 50% spikes in rice. And a 30% rise in fuel prices means the cost of distributing products has increased, leading to even higher food prices.

With food prices rising and so many unemployed, even those able to keep simple restaurants or food stalls open are struggling to find customers that can afford to eat. One local food seller said that even after dropping the price of a modest meal to the equivalent of less than 10 Thai baht, people cannot spare what limited money they have. With no indication of when things might return to anything resembling normal, many have doubts of when they will find work again and dare not spend any money.

The WFP predicts up to 3.4 million hungry people within the next 6 months. They are ramping up to triple their emergency food assistance programmes, while local community food donation projects are finding many desperate people in need in Yangon, unable to afford soaring food prices. People have lost their jobs, even their homes, and are often squatting and looking for these food handouts to survive each day, with no control over the volatile civic and political activities in their country, and little hope for improvement any time soon.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

At least 73 children killed by junta forces in Myanmar, death toll still rising

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, May 27, 2021

By

Photo via Karen Information Centre

Out of the estimated 800 people killed by security forces after the February military coup in Myanmar, at least 73 were children. Some were playing outside when they were shot and killed by soldiers and police who fired their guns at random in Burmese neighbourhoods, according to the Ministry of Human Rights of the National Unity Government. Other children were at home. Some were at protests.

6 year old Khin Mayo Chit was sitting on her father’s lap, scared as junta forces raided her home. She was shot and killed. A bullet from security forces struck 11 year old Aye Myat Thu in the head while she was playing in front of her home. 13 year old Sai Wai Yan was running away from military troops when she was shot in the back of the head. Some have been killed in airstrikes fired by junta forces attacking ethnic villages occupied by civilian resistance troops.

The Ministry of Human Rights says they are still counting the deaths of children killed by security forces and will have a new list updated soon. In its current list, 26 children were killed in the Mandalay Region and 13 children were killed in Yangon. The Ministry says more children were killed in Chin State’s Mindat, Sagaing Region’s Kani and Demoso, Kayah State.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

World

Rebel troops kill 20 Burmese officers, former leader Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court

Tanutam Thawan

Published

4 days ago

on

Monday, May 24, 2021

By

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

At least 20 Myanmar security forces were killed in a clash with rebel troops on Sunday and a police station was seized by the rebel fighters, according to the anti-coup movement the People’s Defence Force. The former state counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, also appeared in court for the first time since the February coup when the see was detained by the military junta.

The police station in Eastern Myanmar’s Shan state was reportedly burned down. Photos show smoke billowing out of the station. Local media says 4 security force members were detained by rebel fighters and photos show what appears to be the officers blindfolded with surgical masks and their hands behind their backs.

Since the military takeover, at least 815 civilians have died and more than 4,000 people have been detained. Many ethnic armies that occupy Myanmar’s border regions have taken a stance against the state military coup, leading to clashes with the junta and rebel fighters, some, like the People’s Defence Force, are civilians who fight back using handmade weapons.

The junta claims they took power due to a fraudulent election. Aung San Suu Kyi had won the election in a landslide. The 75 year old now faces a number of charges from possessing illegal walkie-talkies to violating a state secrets law.

Aung “wished people good health” and her lawyer announced a statement from Aung regarding her Nation League Democracy party.

“Our party grew out of the people so it will exist as long as people support it.”

SOURCE: Guardian

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai PM orders a crackdown on Thailand’s leaky borders

Tim Newton

Published

6 days ago

on

Saturday, May 22, 2021

By

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking the country’s security authorities to “step up” surveillance along the country’s four borders – with Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos – to help stem the flow of illegal migrants sneaking into Thailand.

Thailand shares a massively long 2,500 kilometre border with Myanmar, most of the area undefined and littered with walking tracks through dense rainforest.

The PM also ordered authorities to provide local quarantine facilities and field hospitals to accommodate Thai returnees crossing the borders.

Meanwhile, according to the National News Bureau, the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat says the Centre for Resolution of the Emergency Situation has been “cracking down on illegal migrants and smugglers”.

“Thais wanting to return home must register for certificates of entry from Thai embassies and consulates. Registrations can be made at http://dcaregistration.mfa.go.th.”

“Immigration checkpoints at land border crossings are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for Thais who want to return from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos or Malaysia.” F

“For those who want to enter Thailand by water, Thai crew members must register for COEs before entry.”

Foreigners, including from the 4 neighbouring countries, are still not allowed to enter Thailand, “except for humanitarian or economic reasons”.

SOURCE: National News Bureau

 

