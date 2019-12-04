Former Malaysian PM Najib presents his opening testimony | The Thaiger

Malaysia
Former Malaysian PM Najib presents his opening testimony
PHOTO: Voice of America
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak was in the witness box for the first time yesterday defending himself on criminal charges linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB (1 Malaysia Development Bhd).
Najib, who unexpectedly lost a general election last year to his former mentor and former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, is now facing dozens of graft and money laundering charges over allegations that he received aboutUS $1 billion.
Najib stands accused of illegally receiving 42 million ringgit (about US$10 million) from former 1MDB business unit SRC International. A judge ruled prosecutors had successfully established a case against him over the matter and was ordered to present his defense last month.
Najib has pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power in the SRC case.
Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who leads Najib’s defense team, maintains that his client had no reason to believe that proceeds of any illegal activity were transferred to him.
“Najib was not involved in any corrupt arrangement involving funds of SRC and did not solicit any bribes from any person.”
Najib yesterday read from his 243 page written testimony, in Malay. His testimony, prepared in a Q&A format, began with how he set up 1MDB in 2009 and how the fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low, said to be at the centre of the scandal, came to be associated with the fund.
The former PM looked noticably aged since his times as Malaysian prime minister.
“Low portrayed himself as someone influential in the Middle East countries who I believed was able to facilitate investments and partnerships between them.”
Low has been charged in Malaysia and the US over the alleged theft from 1MDB. Low has denied any wrongdoing. His whereabouts are currently unknown.
Najib has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Reuters
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Environment
Malaysia’s last Sumatran rhino dies
The last Sumatran rhino in Malaysia has died after a battle with cancer. The rhino, named Iman, died at the Borneo Rhino Sanctuary in Sabah on Saturday afternoon
Malaysia’s cultural and tourism minister announced that it was “…with great sadness that the Sabah Wildlife Department announces the death of Iman, the last Sumatran rhinoceros in Malaysia.”
“The death was natural and the immediate cause was categorised as shock. Iman was given the very best care and attention, from her capture in 2014 right up to the moment she passed. No one could have done more.”
Iman nearly died several times in the past due to blood loss from uterine tumours.
“The team at the sanctuary provided round the clock support and successfully brought her back to good health and egg cell production on several occasions.”
Sabah’s Wildlife Department director said Iman’s death came sooner than expected.
“But we knew that she was starting to suffer from the growing pressure of the tumours into the bladder.”
Earlier in the day a veterinarian at the sanctuary had suggested using morphine, as other painkillers were becoming ineffective. Iman’s carcass is being preserved, and there is still hope of obtaining egg cells for a proposed Malaysia/Indonesia collaboration on this species.
SOURCE: the star.com.my
Insurgency
Thai security officials search for attackers after 15 killed on Tuesday in Yala
The 4th Army continues to hunt down suspects responsible for Tuesday’s brutal gun attack on a security checkpoint in Yala’s Muang district. The attack left 15 village defence volunteers dead and five others injured. The attack is believed to be a retaliation for extrajudicial killings of two insurgent suspects in Pattani’s Sai Buri district last week, according to a source.
Gunmen attacked and killed 15 people at the security checkpoint in southern Yala Province late on Tuesday night. The victims’ weapons were stolen in the raid. Security officials say there were at least 10 attackers. They approached on foot through a rubber plantation to attack a defence volunteer booth at about 11.20pm.
Eleven locals, mainly defence volunteers, were shot dead. Four wounded died later in hospital. Three other are being treated and remain in hospital. Only two volunteers survived unharmed. The dead include village and district officials and a police captain who was supervising southern border investigations.
The insurgents scattered road spikes, set fire to tyres, cut down a tree and bombed a power pole to prevent pursuit. This also hindered emergency services rushing to the scene. Three rescue vehicles were disabled.
Police say the attackers stole an assault rifle, two shotguns and five pistols.
Lt Gen Phonsak Phunsawat, the 4th Army chief, has offered condolences to families which lost loved ones in the attack.
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also condemned those behind the attack has asked security officials to rethink strategies in the region.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | The Guardian
ASEAN
Malaysian PM confirms Anwar will be successor
PHOTO: Malaysian PM, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad inspecting some Malaysian silks on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok – Twitter
The Malaysian PM, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has confirmed publicly that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, president of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (People’s Justice Party) will be his successor. The 94 year old PM was speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald in Bangkok yesterday, where he has been attending the ASEAN summit.
Dr Mahatir confirmed he will stand down before the next general election, despite some calls for him to remain until the end of the current government’s mandate.
“Yes, I will. Although there are lots of other people who have been asking me to carry on until the next election but that is their view. My commitment is to step down before the next election, certainly.”
The Nation reports that he also re-affirmed that Anwar will be his successor, and not Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.
Dr Mahatir stopped short of providing a transition timeline and his reluctance to commit to a deadline has been a bone of contention in the past.
“I cannot say whether it is two years or three years, but I will certainly step down as I promised.”
The two have had a tortured relationship for decades but came together last year to topple the former Malaysian PM, Najib Razak, who is currently battling numerous legal battles over his involvement with the 1MBD development bank scandal.
SOURCE: The Nation
