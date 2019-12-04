Thanathorn says “a storm might be coming” | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thanathorn says “a storm might be coming”
PHOTO: Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the leader of the Future Forward Party, at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Bangkok – Khaosod English
Thailand might again see street protests again, according to Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the leader of the Future Forward Party and former MP. Thanathorn forecast the tipping point could come if the Future Forward party is dissolved next month.
He was speaking yesterday at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Bangkok. Future Forward and its members face more than two dozen lawsuits from police, the attorney general, the Constitutional Court and the Election Commission, as he read out the list of litigation against him and the progressive part, as reports by the Bangkok Post.
“The establishment are pushing people out. They seem certain they can contain it and control it. But many think otherwise. I think this is a very dangerous gamble.”
Thanathorn, a critic of the establishment, opposes military influence in a country with a long history of coups. He was removed from parliament in November for allegedly violating media shareholding rules. He says the accusations are politically motivated.
“They consistently use fake news and misinformation to discredit opposition. They brand us as traitors, as anti-monarchy, creating hatred that divides the people of this country,” Thanathorn told reporters, in his strongest comments since his removal.
Thanathorn says he has no control over the timing of protests, that “the anger of the people is real” and that the anti-government Run Against Dictatorship, or Wing Lai Loong (“Run to oust the Uncle”), scheduled for January next year, will be a test of sentiment toward the ruling coalition.
After the speech, a member of the Committee to Return Happiness to the People said many politicians were hypocrites and troublemakers.
“Come in and solve problems, don’t make more problems.”
A spokesman for Palang Pracharat, the ruling coalition’s biggest party, said he disagreed with Thanathorn’s comments.
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said, “He should respect the justice system. Nobody knows how these legal cases will play out. The majority don’t want to see street protests again. They don’t want to see chaos and disruption.”
Thailand held a disputed general election on March 23 after almost five years of military rule, and a pro-military coalition took office in July with a very narrow majority, installing former junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha as PM, also a very close vote against Thanathorn for the top job .
The opposition FFP emerged as the third largest party, and became part of an alliance that today controls nearly half the lower house of parliament.
A deeply divided parliament and the government’s slim majority have shone a spotlight on political risk, in a Thailand where the economy is struggling. Observers are split on whether the ruling coalition can survive future tests, especially after the government’s shock defeat in a recent ruling over the controversial Section 44 of the 2017 Constitution.
Thanathorn says he doesn’t support violence, but that tension is rising and “a storm might be coming”.
“I see my role as a chain breaker. To break the chain that’s preventing us from advancing further.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
HADO introduces augmented reality e-sports at SHOW DC, Bangkok
It’s the first physical e-sports centre for Thailand and the largest in Southeast Asia.
Bangkok’s SHOW DC is adding to its reputation as a state-of-the-art lifestyle and entertainment destination with the introduction of Thailand’s first physical e-sport centre. Originating in Japan, HADO is the world’s first physical, augmented reality technology, and FoodYum Company is introducing the new phenomenon to Thailand at SHOW DC in the Rama 9 area of Bangkok.
The new sport, also known as a ‘techno sport’, is a hybrid technology that combines augmented reality with motion sensor technology in a sports competition format. In what is a first for Thailand, rights holders FoodYum Company. opened the first HADO in Thailand on December 1, 2019 at SHOW DC.
Manandeep Singh, Chief Financial Officer of FoodYum, says “E-sports, or electronic sports, is very popular in many countries around the world, including Thailand. The behaviour of Thai people, especially the younger generations, is quite open-minded, and they welcome the opportunity to learn new things.”
HADO is different to other e-sports that are usually played on a computer or on a screen. HADO players are physically active, wearing head-mounted augmented reality glasses and body sensors to compete, either alone or as part of a team. HADO can be enjoyed by people of all ages, although the main target group is students and millennials.
“HADO has been launched for the first time in Thailand at SHOW DC because we believe in the potential of the venue, which is in the city centre and close to Sukhumvit.”
“Our centre on SHOW DC’s fourth floor will be the newest addition to existing branches in 20 countries around the world, and will be the largest in Southeast Asia.”
Regina Loo, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at SHOW DC, said “This is an exciting addition to SHOW DC and complements our existing lifestyle offerings. Being at the heart of Rama 9, SHOW DC is an easy-to-access venue for shopping, dining, entertainment and now the latest in e-sports. HADO offers something new and I’m sure will appeal to those who wish to compete using the latest AR e-sports technology, as well as those who just wish to have some fun.”
There are two pricing categories: 150 baht for three games, and 499 baht per day. There are plans to set-up a membership program inline with future branch openings as well as stage competitions with prizes.
HADO is located on the 4th floor of SHOW DC and from December 1 and is open 11am – 10pm Monday to Friday, and 10am – 10pm on weekends and public holidays.
Bangkok
New Bangkok clinic dedicated to fixing surgery gone wrong
PHOTO: PlastyTalk
The director of Yanhee Hospital in Bangkok says 50 million baht is being invested to create a centre dedicated to fixing botched surgical procedures. Dr Supot Sumritvanitcha says Yahnee Hospital will be the first facility in Thailand to offer this service.
The Nation reports that the need has arisen due to illegal beauty clinics and other underground facilities offering procedures carried out by unqualified surgeons that endanger health, put people’s lives at risk and waste their money.
Now Dr Supot says a team of fifteen doctors based at the Yahnee Hospital centre can fix surgery that’s gone wrong, including double eyelid surgery (popular in Asian countries), nose jobs, breast surgery, facelifts, chin augmentation, and liquid silicone injections.
“The centre is expected to gain around 1,000 customers in the first year of its opening, or approximately 10 million baht. Our doctors are experts in plastic surgery and members of the Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of Thailand. Meanwhile, the hospital’s quality standards are guaranteed by the Joint Commission International.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Skull and other human remains found near Bangkok construction site
PHOTO: Sanook
A Bangkok labourer has discovered human remains in a forest behind the construction site where he works, south of the main city in Bang Na. Thai Residents reports that the man was on a day off and on his way to go fishing in a swamp in the forest when he came across the skull. Running back to the construction site, he told his colleagues about his grisly discovery and the police were called.
The police, accompanied by rescue workers and doctors from Chulalongkorn Hospital, arrived shortly after to inspect the area. They discovered other skeletal human remains in the same area where the skull was found, about 20 metres into the forest, although it has not yet been confirmed if all remains are the same person.
Officers also found a T-shirt and shorts with some of the body parts, along with a wallet, which contained an ATM card and ID card belong to a 36 year old man. The investigation is continuing.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
