Indonesia bars travellers from Denmark, Norway and the UK amidst fear of Omicron

Amidst fear of the Omicron outbreak, Indonesia has barred travellers from Denmark, Norway, and the UK aside from ten African countries and extended the quarantine period for all arrivals to 14 days, according to the Jakarta Post.

The Indonesian government decided to add Denmark, Norway, and the UK to the no-entry list because “Omicron has been spreading very fast in all three of them,” the Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan told the press on Monday.

According to media reports, Denmark and Norway expect Omicron to account for most new infections in the coming weeks, with the UK piling up to 100,000 infections every day.

At a separate press conference, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said that Indonesia is considering increasing the mandated self-quarantine for people entering from overseas by four days to 14 days.

However, such a step would most certainly be temporary since the government would assess travel regulations and Covid-19 case trends. He also urged Indonesians to spend their year-end vacations at home or only at local tourist spots, which start in the third week of December.

According to figures from the Transportation Ministry, roughly 11 million people will travel within Indonesia during the holidays.

SOURCE: The Jarkata Post