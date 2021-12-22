Connect with us

Koh Samui

Koh Samui tourism officials, businesses call on government to open Sandbox registration

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo by Alexandr Podvalny for Pexels

The Phuket Sandbox is now the only quarantine substitution programme open for registration, but those on the Gulf of Thailand island Koh Samui are calling on the government to allow the Samui Sandbox scheme to continue as usual.

Since the government’s announcement yesterday on closing registration for the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme and the Sandbox scheme, with the exception of the Phuket Sandbox, a number of people cancelled their hotel bookings, according to the director of the Tourism Association of Samui. (Those who have registered under Test & Go, or the Sandbox, can still enter through the schemes. Click HERE for more information on entry.)

He added that the unexpected suspension of the Test & Go registration, and drop in bookings, comes at a critical time – the island’s high season, when many hoteliers and resort owners expected an uptick in revenue.

The island’s tourism association director, Ratchaporn Pulsawat, argues that Samui should remain an option under the Sandbox programme as more than 80% of the island’s population are vaccinated.

He says that this month, there has been an influx of visitors on the island and many businesses have reopened. Closure for Test & Go and Sandbox registration could hurt Samui businesses that have already struggled during the nearly two-year pandemic.

Ratchaporn told Thai media that business owners in Samui and the neighbouring islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao will propose a letter to the government to include Samui in the Sandbox programme under the same guidelines as Phuket.

 

Recent comments:
image
atiger
2021-12-22 18:16
The government doesn't care about you, even if they did allow foreigners into Samui, they would still control the number of travel passes which they currently do to limit incoming tourism. The government don't care because they still get paid…
image
Stonker
2021-12-22 18:51
32 minutes ago, atiger said: The government doesn't care about you, even if they did allow foreigners into Samui, they would still control the number of travel passes which they currently do to limit incoming tourism. The government don't care…
image
Jason
2021-12-22 18:51
Easy to understand why Koh Samui would be up in arms about such a pivot by the government. I think that while Test and Go needs to be shelved temporarily, the sandbox scheme would be enough to curb Omicron. If…
image
Pete424
2021-12-22 20:15
Thailand Pass -Sandbox for all locations is not accessible. Trying to sort TP for Phuket Sandbox, looks like they shut the whole lot down, unintentionally.... I assume.
image
FunkmasterWhyLee
2021-12-22 20:54
i am super pissed at samui hotels. it was confusing to book the right hotel including the pcr-test and airport pickup at agoda. they closed the thailand pass options much earlies before the site to register for test&go. after canceling,…
Trending