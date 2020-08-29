AirAsia revenue nosedives 98% | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
AirAsia revenue nosedives 98%
As Asia’s budget airlines struggle for survival, AirAsia Group Wednesday reported its revenue plummeted 98% year-on-year. The unaudited consolidated second quarter results of AirAsia Group, identified as the Consolidated Group (Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia) 1 reported revenue of 119 million ringgit, (around 888 million baht) down 96% from 2.9 billion ringgit (21.6 billion baht) in the second quarter of 2019.
Revenue declined as capacity was significantly reduced due to the grounding of the fleet at the end of March, prior to a gradual resumption of domestic operations from the end of April as travel restrictions eased. It was also negatively impacted by 60 million ringgit (448 million baht) in refunds.
The Consolidated Group posted a loss in Q2 2020 of 5.1 billion baht, in comparison to 1.9 billion in 2019. The loss was attributed to a shortfall in revenue amidst subdued travel demand due to lockdowns and border restrictions worldwide.
As flights gradually resumed from the end of April, the Group saw an uptick in several key operational metrics in June compared to May, including triple the number of passengers carried by AirAsia Malaysia, doubling the number of passengers carried by AirAsia Thailand, and a 10% increase in load factor while reaching 6 times the number of passengers carried by AirAsia India, reflecting the strong rebound demand for air travel.
“We will be able to maintain sustainable operations on the back of our domestic services for the rest of the year if travel restrictions and border closures remain in place. Fares have been improving, and we believe that competitors will continue to price rationally. We managed to reduce airline operational expenses by 72% for the quarter with strict cost control and thanks to our staff taking pay cuts across the Group. 70% of our fuel hedging costs were restructured, and we have received support from lessors for deferrals, as seen in the 99% reduction in net cash used for financing activities in 2Q2020.”
SOURCE: TTR WeeklyKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Southeast Asia
UN decries “enforced disappearance”, calls for an end
The United Nations is calling on all countries in Southeast Asia to criminalise state abductions and ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. The organisation’s Human Rights Office says it’s “profoundly concerned” over continuing reports of enforced disappearances, after Wanchalearm Satsaksit, an activist living in exile, was abducted in Phnom Penh on June 4, becoming at least the ninth Thai pro-democracy activist to disappear from a neighbouring country since the 2014 coup. 2 of those activists, Chatcharn Buppawan and Kraidej Luelert, were found dead last year in the Mekong River on the Lao border, […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
Leading Thai daily Thai Rath has incurred the wrath of the Philippines Embassy in Thailand with their tabloid headline reporting about Filipino teaches coming to Thailand. The first 165 arrived a few days ago. Up to 3,000, mostly Filipino, are expected in the next month or so Filipino teachers are a common sight in schools around Thailand teaching English. The Thai Rath headline read… “165 Filipino teachers have just arrived in Thailand from the land of Covid-19.” The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines was not amused. They posted an open letter addressed to the editor of Thai Rath, […]
ASEAN
Rohingya boat incident leaves 24 feared dead off Malaysian coast
A Rohingya boat incident has left at least 24 people feared to have drowned off the coast of Malaysia after a sole survivor swam to shore on the resort island of Langkawi. The 27 year old, named Nor Hossain was detained by police after arriving on the island. A search and rescue operation was launched using 2 aircraft and 2 boats but officials say no bodies or survivors have been found. Such boats have been making similar journeys with the hopes of arriving safely in Malaysia as it remains a favorite destination for Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims who have historically been […]
House committee postpones meeting on subs purchase… again
New developments in “Boss” hit-and-run case
Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam
Yemeni national in apparent suicide at Chiang Mai hotel – VIDEO
Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case, no deaths (29 August)
Si Racha blaze incinerates 50 golf carts
Couple shocked in Pattaya as homeless woman gobbles their ice cream – VIDEO
UN decries “enforced disappearance”, calls for an end
AirAsia revenue nosedives 98%
Spokesperson says “Phuket Model” won’t be enacted nationally anytime soon
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
The world’s great border debate – When will countries open up again?
Bangkok police say they’ll charge “rioters”
3 Nabbed for illegal online gun sales
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
- Expats2 days ago
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
- Thailand2 days ago
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid