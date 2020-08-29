Connect with us

Tourism

Spokesperson says “Phuket Model” won’t be enacted soon

Jack Burton

Published 

54 mins ago

 on 

Spokesperson says &#8220;Phuket Model&#8221; won&#8217;t be enacted soon | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
    • follow us in feedly

Contradicting earlier reports, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul says the so-called “Phuket Model” of welcoming foreign tourists will not be implemented in the near future. She also said Thai people “should go on vacation to help the local economy”. She made no mention of the fact that millions of Thais are unemployed due to the Covid-19 crisis

Traisulee says the Phuket Model project is being discussed in detail, but concerned officials have yet to consider many relevant factors, including the methods of receiving visitors, the categories of visitors to be accepted and measures to screen them and prevent Covid-19 transmission.

“It will take quite sometimes until it can be guaranteed that when foreigners are allowed in, they will not pose the risk of the second spread of Covid-19. Phuket people and Thai tourists can rest assured that the door has not been opened to foreign tourists. Actions will be taken in the most careful manner and properly and will not pose the risk of spreading Covid-19 for a second round.”

Traisulee says the Phuket Model will see the limited areas of tourist destinations, 14-day quarantine upon arrivals and visitors from Covid-free countries.

“Now the government is inviting Thai people to have vacation to help stimulate the economy and distribute income to local people.”

In a related story, tour operators are suggesting arranging “Covid-19 vaccination tours” for those who want to get vaccinated while on holiday. Tour operators are awaiting a clear set of rules and regulations – and and an actual vaccine – before selling packages.

Thais took 10.6 million overseas trips in 2019, with estimated spending of 340 billion baht. But the pandemic this year has forced outbound operators to close temporarily for almost 5 months. Reports of vaccines being developed in several countries have brought new hope to operators struggling to generate revenue.

The executive director of See You Again, an outbound tour operator in Thailand, says the company informally floated the idea of outbound tours targeting customers who would like to get vaccinated and travel at the same time. Netnapa Kaewsangtham says feedback from guests was positive, as they include many elderly people who have sufficient time and high purchasing power, According to Bangkok Post.

“We saw pent-up demand from travellers wanting to travel abroad but who are worried about virus exposure.”

After discussions with overseas partners, “vaccination tours” are possible but require official approval from both Thailand and destination countries.

Spending on such trips would average 100,000 baht for a 4-5 day program in Europe; 70,000 baht for a Russia trip; and 60,000 baht for a trip to China. Interested tourists would be responsible for their own 14-day quarantine accommodation upon returning to Thailand.

The likeliest opportunities are with China and Russia. Some tour groups from other countries have started to travel there to get vaccinations.

If vaccinations in Thailand are eventually distributed to locals, inbound holiday tour operators could adopt the concept by allocating a vaccine quota to international travellers who want to get vaccinated in Thailand as part of a medical holiday.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Nipral

    August 29, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    So long Thailand !

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Genevieve Hawkins

    August 29, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    Good luck

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Preesy Chepuce

    August 29, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    How many of those overseas tourists were just locals popping across the border to Laos or Cambodia for work or business?
    How much of the money spent by Thai overseas travellers was spent by a small number of super-rich?
    Get real… What is the point in saying this stuff… They know hardly any locals want to spend money on local holidays right now.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    murika

    August 29, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    since 7 millions thai passport are actually chinese people, if they do a trip home every year, it’s already most of those 11 millions thais going aboard, the rest are the one going work outside for better salary…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020) | The Thaiger

Latest update – August 29. The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. I had a retirement visa and have lived in Thailand for many years. When can I return? Soon, it seems. The next batch of returnee categories is now being considered by the CCSA. This time, foreigners with permanent residences who have been stranded overseas for the past 6 months, and long-term foreign residents (retirement visa), will receive priority when the Centre for Covid-19 […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

The world’s great border debate – When will countries open up again?

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

The world&#8217;s great border debate &#8211; When will countries open up again? | The Thaiger

OPINION 9 months since the first outbreak in China, international borders remain mostly sealed. Most travellers, excepting certain categories, are prevented from leaving or entering in the majority of countries. The shutters went up in March and April in much of the world, a bit later in some countries, as governments and medical officials figure out how to safely re-open their borders, fearing another surge of Covid-19 within their borders. Whilst the latest coronavirus has now infected 24,906,503 people worldwide (as of 9am on August 29, Thai time), another 841,290 have succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 as the virus […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket | The Thaiger

Deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul says Thailand will not be “fully reopened to foreign tourists” along the lines of Phuket’s “safe and sealed” model, because the government and CCSA has to consider too many details. Thailand’s largest island, Phuket, is going to be a pilot program for the partial re-opening to any tourist that wants to visit – but with plenty of conditions and restrictions. The spokesperson added that the government must consider many factors “…including guidelines, screening processes and measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19”. “Phuket residents and Thai tourists can rest assured that no steps to reopen […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending