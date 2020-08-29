Tourism
Spokesperson says “Phuket Model” won’t be enacted soon
Contradicting earlier reports, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul says the so-called “Phuket Model” of welcoming foreign tourists will not be implemented in the near future. She also said Thai people “should go on vacation to help the local economy”. She made no mention of the fact that millions of Thais are unemployed due to the Covid-19 crisis
Traisulee says the Phuket Model project is being discussed in detail, but concerned officials have yet to consider many relevant factors, including the methods of receiving visitors, the categories of visitors to be accepted and measures to screen them and prevent Covid-19 transmission.
“It will take quite sometimes until it can be guaranteed that when foreigners are allowed in, they will not pose the risk of the second spread of Covid-19. Phuket people and Thai tourists can rest assured that the door has not been opened to foreign tourists. Actions will be taken in the most careful manner and properly and will not pose the risk of spreading Covid-19 for a second round.”
Traisulee says the Phuket Model will see the limited areas of tourist destinations, 14-day quarantine upon arrivals and visitors from Covid-free countries.
“Now the government is inviting Thai people to have vacation to help stimulate the economy and distribute income to local people.”
In a related story, tour operators are suggesting arranging “Covid-19 vaccination tours” for those who want to get vaccinated while on holiday. Tour operators are awaiting a clear set of rules and regulations – and and an actual vaccine – before selling packages.
Thais took 10.6 million overseas trips in 2019, with estimated spending of 340 billion baht. But the pandemic this year has forced outbound operators to close temporarily for almost 5 months. Reports of vaccines being developed in several countries have brought new hope to operators struggling to generate revenue.
The executive director of See You Again, an outbound tour operator in Thailand, says the company informally floated the idea of outbound tours targeting customers who would like to get vaccinated and travel at the same time. Netnapa Kaewsangtham says feedback from guests was positive, as they include many elderly people who have sufficient time and high purchasing power, According to Bangkok Post.
“We saw pent-up demand from travellers wanting to travel abroad but who are worried about virus exposure.”
After discussions with overseas partners, “vaccination tours” are possible but require official approval from both Thailand and destination countries.
Spending on such trips would average 100,000 baht for a 4-5 day program in Europe; 70,000 baht for a Russia trip; and 60,000 baht for a trip to China. Interested tourists would be responsible for their own 14-day quarantine accommodation upon returning to Thailand.
The likeliest opportunities are with China and Russia. Some tour groups from other countries have started to travel there to get vaccinations.
If vaccinations in Thailand are eventually distributed to locals, inbound holiday tour operators could adopt the concept by allocating a vaccine quota to international travellers who want to get vaccinated in Thailand as part of a medical holiday.
Nipral
August 29, 2020 at 12:02 pm
So long Thailand !
Genevieve Hawkins
August 29, 2020 at 12:17 pm
Good luck
Preesy Chepuce
August 29, 2020 at 12:29 pm
How many of those overseas tourists were just locals popping across the border to Laos or Cambodia for work or business?
How much of the money spent by Thai overseas travellers was spent by a small number of super-rich?
Get real… What is the point in saying this stuff… They know hardly any locals want to spend money on local holidays right now.
murika
August 29, 2020 at 12:33 pm
since 7 millions thai passport are actually chinese people, if they do a trip home every year, it’s already most of those 11 millions thais going aboard, the rest are the one going work outside for better salary…