Hazardous e-waste seized near community in Nakhon Pathom

Published: 17:11, 07 November 2024| Updated: 17:11, 07 November 2024
Thai police seized a significant quantity of hazardous electronic waste near a community in the central province of Nakhon Pathom, raising concerns about chemical contamination and pollution. Residents had complained about dust and water runoff from the factory, fearing environmental hazards.

Police Colonel Arun Wachirasrikukanya, Deputy Commander of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, led a team of officers alongside officials from the Department of Industrial Works and the Pollution Control Department to investigate a recycling factory in Bang Len district, Nakhon Pathom province. They acted on a court warrant issued in Nakhon Pathom.

The inspection revealed large piles of electronic waste contaminated with dangerous chemicals, including cadmium, mercury, lead, and polychlorinated biphenyls. These substances pose significant health risks and environmental challenges if not managed properly.

Residents in the area had previously raised alarms about the dust particles and the water runoff emanating from the factory. Their concerns centred around the potential accumulation of toxic substances, considering the factory’s proximity to agricultural land and residential areas. The community feared that these pollutants could adversely affect their health and the local ecosystem.

Related news

The factory is currently in the process of applying for an operating licence. During the operation, officers collected samples of the waste material to determine the specific types of chemicals present. All waste piles were seized as part of the investigation process. Officials plan to gather further evidence before proceeding with legal action against the factory operators, reported KhaoSod.

“This operation is crucial in addressing the residents’ concerns and ensuring that the environment is not compromised by industrial activities.

“We aim to set a precedent with this case, reinforcing the necessity for factories to adhere strictly to environmental guidelines.”

In related news, an executive from an industrial waste management company has been handed a two years and six months prison sentence, and the firm has been fined 250,000 baht for the illegal disposal of chemical substances in Nakhon Ratchasima in 2021.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

