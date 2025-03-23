Tour bus overturns in Phuket, 41 injured, no fatalities

A tour bus carrying 38 Russian tourists overturned on a steep road in Kamala, Phuket, after its brakes reportedly failed, resulting in 41 individuals sustaining injuries. The incident occurred yesterday, March 22, and caused significant traffic disruptions in the area.

Police and rescue teams, including those from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation, arrived at the Khao Khuan Yak curve on the Kamala-Patong Road at 5.10pm to address the situation.

The Anex Tour bus, registered in Phuket, was found overturned in the middle of the road. Emergency responders transported the injured, which included the Russian tourists, the driver, and the tour guide, to Patong Hospital. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

Local MP Chalermpong Saengdee confirmed that additional support was provided by the Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation to aid in transporting the injured to medical facilities. The bus driver underwent an alcohol test at Patong Hospital as part of the ongoing police investigation.

The accident led to substantial traffic delays until the bus was removed from the scene, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a terrifying late-night crash left 36 passengers injured after a tour bus veered off the road and smashed into a high-voltage power pole in Phetchaburi. Nine passengers were reportedly American citizens.

The incident occurred at 3.54am on March 14 and was caused by the driver falling asleep at the wheel. As he drifted into sleep, he lost control of the vehicle, leading to the devastating crash. Among the 36 passengers on board, 15 were Thai tourists, 12 were Burmese, and 9 were American.

In other Phuket news, top officials are urging business owners to get serious about social security – or risk leaving their workers in the lurch and violating the law.

The Phuket Social Security Office is pushing for greater awareness of its services and benefits, reminding employers that proper registration and contributions aren’t just red tape – they’re crucial financial lifelines for workers.