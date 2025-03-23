Forest fire officer in Phayao dies during patrol efforts

A forest fire officer in Phayao tragically passed away after collapsing during patrol efforts to prevent and control forest fires. Yesterday, March 22, it was reported that the forest fire situation in Phayao province had eased following artificial rain, which extinguished fires in three district areas.

Government officials, local leaders, volunteers, and forest fire patrol teams continue to work to manage and patrol the area to prevent further outbreaks during the dry season.

However, Wararit Chaisan, head of the Wiang Lo Wildlife Sanctuary, received a report from Surapong Uppakan, head of the Nam Ngoen Watershed Conservation Development Study Unit. On March 21 at 9am, the conservation study unit was on a mission to patrol and control forest fires in the Huai Mae Thai Forest in Pong district, Phayao province, within the Wiang Lo Wildlife Sanctuary, until approximately 2pm.

During this patrol, 33 year old volunteer Ekachai Chaimongkol, assisting the government, began bleeding from his mouth and nose before losing consciousness. The patrol team promptly constructed an improvised stretcher to carry Ekachai out of the Huai Mae Thai Forest and coordinated with the Ngim Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to dispatch an ambulance to transport him to Chiang Kham Hospital around 3.30pm.

Unfortunately, Chiang Kham Hospital later confirmed that Ekachai Chaimongkol had passed away. Medical professionals will conduct further examinations to determine the cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

In related forest fire news, a man responsible for a devastating forest fire that destroyed over 2,166 rai (346 hectares) of protected land in Phitsanulok’s Khao Noi-Khao Pradu Wildlife Sanctuary has been sentenced to four years in prison and fined 133.23 million baht, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced today.

The suspect was arrested on May 6 last year after he was caught cutting down and burning trees in the forest near Ban Rai Suksomboon 10 village, Wat Bot district. His reckless actions ignited a massive blaze, causing severe environmental destruction and threatening local wildlife.

