Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector

Assistant Minister Supachai Jaismut from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation attended a national seminar in Phuket to promote the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into Thailand’s tourism sector.

The event, AI for Next Gen – Transforming New Era Tourism with AI, took place at the Blockchain Technology Centre in Chalong from May 24 to May 25. It attracted over 200 participants from government bodies, academia, the private sector, and the tourism industry.

The seminar, organised in collaboration with universities and private companies, aimed to modernise Thai tourism by incorporating smart technology, enhancing one of the nation’s major economic sectors.

Prince of Songkla University, in partnership with the AI Engineering Institute and supported by the National Competitiveness Enhancement Fund Management Agency, hosted the conference. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote collaborative curriculum and research development through the AI University Network, involving nine higher education institutions and private sector partners led by AIS.

The event included contributions from Rangsiman Kingkaew, President of the Southern chapter of the Tourism Council of Thailand; Nawachai Kietkokeua, Head of Corporate Marketing at AIS; Pracha Atsawathira, Director of the Southern Region at Digital Economy Promotion Agency; Wirachet Vaithayanuwatti, Cyber Security Manager at Bangkok Airways; and Kanokwan Boonchai, Chief Technology Officer at Thai Digital Platform Co Ltd.

The session was moderated by Assistant Professor Doctor Wanrat Santiamorntat, Director of the Digital Research and Innovation Institute and Chair of the AISE curriculum, reported The Phuket News.

According to an official report, the seminar marked a significant step in strengthening Thailand’s grassroots economy by equipping the tourism industry with advanced AI solutions. The initiative aims to enhance the nation’s global competitiveness and prepare a workforce ready for the future.

In similar news, Thailand has introduced its own version of Robocop, debuting at the country’s largest water fight. The Royal Thai Police showcased AI Police Cyborg 1.0, the nation’s first AI-driven police robot, as it patrolled the Songkran celebrations on Tonson Road in Nakhon Pathom province.

