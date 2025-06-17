Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open

The much-anticipated extension of the Pink Line has officially opened, offering commuters a faster and more convenient way to travel to Muang Thong Thani.

The new 3-kilometre extension, which opened today, June 17, connects Sri Rat Station to two new stations—Impact Thani Station (MT01) and Muang Thong Thani Lake Station (MT02). With services running daily from 6am to midnight, this expansion is set to revolutionise travel in the area, with fares starting at just 15 baht.

The extension links seamlessly to the main 34.5-kilometre Pink Line, which spans from Rattanathibet Road in front of the Nonthaburi Government Complex to Min Buri Station in Bangkok’s eastern district. For the last month, the Muang Thong Thani extension has been in a trial period, with free services operating from May 20 to June 16. The paid services officially kicked off today, offering affordable fares for the two new stations.

With fares as low as 15 baht for short journeys and a maximum of 45 baht for longer trips, the extension provides an affordable and efficient alternative to road travel. Commuters will appreciate the convenience of daily services, which run from 6am to midnight. During peak hours on weekdays (7–8am and 5–6pm), trains will arrive every five minutes, while during off-peak hours, they will run every ten minutes. At weekends, trains will operate every ten minutes throughout the day.

The opening of the Muang Thong Thani extension is a major step forward in the expansion of Bangkok’s Mass Rapid Transit system, with the new line offering better access to key locations, including Impact Muang Thong Thani, one of the city’s largest exhibition and convention centres. The extension is also expected to reduce traffic congestion and provide a more reliable transport option for residents and visitors, reported The Nation.

For those travelling in the area, the new stations make it easier to access key destinations, and the affordable fares make it accessible for all. The Pink Line extension marks another significant milestone in the ongoing development of Bangkok’s public transport infrastructure.