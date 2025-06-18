Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold

Accused killer uses cash to settle debts and seeks sex service before disappearing near border

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
55 2 minutes read
Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai man fled from Surin province to Mukdahan after allegedly murdering a gay man and stealing gold jewellery worth over 1 million baht on June 4.

The victim, 63 year old Pratheep Kongthawee, was found dead at his home in Surin with a fatal stab wound to his neck and bruises on his hands and arms. His body was concealed under a red blanket. A 15 year old boy named Benz was the first person to discover the body.

Pratheep’s family told Sawai Police Station officers that gold accessories valued at more than 1 million baht was missing. Police also noted signs of forced entry on Pratheep’s bedroom door. However, other valuables, including leftover gold and cash, remained untouched.

Initially, Benz and three other men became the main suspects. However, after further investigation and questioning, all were cleared of involvement.

Officers broadened the scope of their inquiry to residents who had previously sought financial assistance from Pratheep. They soon identified a man named Saengchan, who lived just 200 metres away and was known to frequently borrow money from the victim due to a gambling addiction.

4 suspects questioned after murder of gay Thai man in Surin
Pratheep | Photo via Channel 8

Saengchan aroused further suspicion when he failed to attend Pratheep’s funeral and disappeared from the community on June 8.

Saengchan worked as a chauffeur for a local vocational college, transporting teachers and students. After driving teachers back to Surin from a work trip to Udon Thani, he abandoned the college vehicle at a hospital and vanished.

Related Articles

A teacher later told ThaiRath that Saengchan had asked her whether the police had contacted the college or enquired about him.

Security camera footage revealed that Saengchan sold gold jewellery at around 9am on June 4, earning approximately 200,000 baht. He later visited a bank to pay off his family’s outstanding motorcycle loan of 20,000 baht.

Murder for robbery susepcted in death of gay man in Surin
Photo via Facebook/ นาบัวศูนย์หนึ่ง อาสากู้ภัยสุรินทร์

Staff at the financial company told police that Saengchan had requested they not inform his family about the payment.

CCTV footage later showed him boarding a coach from Surin to Mukdahan at around 10am on June 10. He arrived the next day, reportedly carrying a black garbage bag at all times. Police suspect he was hiding at his daughter-in-law’s house, but he was not found there.

Saengchan later abandoned the black bag in Mukdahan’s Nikhom Kham Soi district. Inside, only two pairs of men’s underwear were discovered.

Four men suspected in murder of gay Thai man in Surin
Benz | Photo via Channel 8

A karaoke bar owner in the area told Channel 8 that she encountered Saengchan at around 10pm on June 13. He had arrived on a motorcycle with another man and bought two bottles of beer.

The owner said he enquired about sex workers, but she informed him her establishment did not provide such services and instead directed him to nearby places. The next day, she realised he was the murder suspect.

Thai man remains at large after murder of gay man in Surin
Saengchan | Photo via Channel 8

Police continue to search for Saengchan in Mukdahan province. Channel 8 reported that he may have already fled across the border into Laos, as Mukdahan is a border province.

Residents noted that officers are stationed along the Mekong River, a common border-crossing point, but enforcement is lax. People from both Thailand and Laos reportedly cross the river frequently as part of daily life.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves

19 seconds ago
Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold Thailand News

Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold

7 minutes ago
Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise Phuket News

Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise

15 hours ago
Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open Thailand News

Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open

16 hours ago
Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns Thailand News

Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns

16 hours ago
Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone Thailand News

Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone

16 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute

17 hours ago
Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win Thailand News

Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win

17 hours ago
Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41 Crime News

Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41

17 hours ago
Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel&#8217;s attack on Iran Thailand News

Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel’s attack on Iran

17 hours ago
Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot

17 hours ago
Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident Road deaths

Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident

17 hours ago
The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications Visa Information

The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications

17 hours ago
Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga Thailand News

Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga

17 hours ago
Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite Thailand News

Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite

17 hours ago
Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers&#8217; altercation in central Thailand Crime News

Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers’ altercation in central Thailand

18 hours ago
Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri Crime News

Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri

18 hours ago
German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun Pattaya News

German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

18 hours ago
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement South Thailand News

Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

18 hours ago
Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya Pattaya News

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

18 hours ago
Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production Crime News

Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production

18 hours ago
False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party Thailand News

False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party

19 hours ago
Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer Crime News

Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer

19 hours ago
Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons Crime News

Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons

19 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video) Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video)

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
55 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x