Falling from grace: Thai woman injured in Phuket hotel plunge

A Thai woman suffered severe injuries after falling from the fifth floor of a prominent hotel in Phuket. Police investigations revealed the room was locked from the inside, with no one else present at the time of the incident.

Chanant Mekchai, an investigation officer from Patong Police Station in Kathu district, Phuket, was alerted to a person falling from a fifth-floor room of a hotel in Patong yesterday, November 12 at 8.20pm. Emergency services, including the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation team, were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, they discovered the injured woman, dressed in a long-sleeved black t-shirt, white and blue patterned shorts, and black sneakers, lying on her back beside a wall. Her leg was visibly deformed but she was still alive and responsive.

Preliminary investigations identified the woman as 35 year old Khwandao. She had been staying alone in the hotel room from which she fell. Hotel staff were contacted to assist in inspecting the room, which was found to be locked from the inside. Upon entering, police confirmed that nobody else was present in the room at the time of the fall.

Following the initial assessment and ensuring the scene was secure, the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation team transported the injured woman to Vachira Phuket Hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations will be conducted to determine the circumstances and cause of her fall.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are looking into all possible scenarios. We are working closely with the hotel staff to gather all necessary information.”

This incident has raised concerns about safety measures at the hotel, as well as the events leading up to the fall. The locked room presents a puzzling aspect, prompting questions about how the woman ended up falling from the fifth floor.

Police are focusing on reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with potential witnesses in the area to piece together a clearer picture of what transpired. The hotel management has expressed their willingness to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure nothing is overlooked during the inquiry.

The police have not ruled out any possibilities, and they continue to explore different angles, including whether the fall was accidental or if there was any foul play involved. Investigators are also looking into the woman’s background to see if any relevant factors might have contributed to the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Community members and tourists in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that might assist in the investigation. The police emphasise the importance of public cooperation in ensuring safety and resolving the case as swiftly as possible.

As the investigation progresses, updates will be provided to keep the public informed about any new developments.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

