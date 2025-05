Seven people have been arrested for the gun attack on Saturday. Last weekend, a group of teenagers unleashed gunfire and massive firecrackers in Phuket, injuring two people.

The trouble began late on Saturday night, May 24, in Soi Bang Thong 3, Kathu, when a gang of teenagers opened fire and hurled explosives. A 15 year old boy, Athinan Ruangsantidamrong, was hit by a bullet in the right thigh and rushed to the hospital.

But the violence didn’t stop there. Just over an hour later, the same group allegedly launched a second attack at the Chamcha Market parking lot in Phuket Town, where 31 year old Jirathip Chotiphanit sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Faced with mounting public safety concerns and the threat to Phuket’s reputation as a tourist hotspot, Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Police Major General Pornchai Khajornklin and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert Sukhum spearheaded a swift investigation.

By Sunday evening, May 25, police had conducted multiple raids across Wichit and Mueang districts, arresting seven suspects aged between 16 and 20. Weapons and explosive devices were seized, including homemade firearms, shotgun cartridges, swords, and a bag of small ping pong bombs.

The suspects confessed, admitting they had encountered a rival group and responded with gunfire and explosives while riding motorcycles. Charges include attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and carrying weapons in public without permission.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Pornchai praised the rapid arrests and confiscations as a clear message that law enforcement will not tolerate such violent behaviour. Meanwhile, Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert announced intensified security measures, such as vehicle checkpoints, special night patrols, and background checks on high-risk individuals, reported The Phuket News.

He also issued a stern warning to parents, urging them to monitor their children’s activities closely and reminding them of potential legal consequences under the Child Protection Act for neglect.

Police continue to investigate the gang and are working to apprehend any others involved. The swift action aims to restore safety and calm to Phuket as the island braces for peak tourist season.