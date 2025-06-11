Thai woman accuses ex-boyfriend’s friend of rape, detainment, blackmail

Suspect ignored police summons and victim's explicit videos circulate online

Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
A Thai woman accused her ex-boyfriend’s friend of raping, detaining, blackmailing and forcing her into sex work to buy drugs. She shared the harrowing story with the public and media, claiming that police and the legal system failed to deter the suspect.

The 31 year old victim recounted her ordeal to the Facebook news page Jmoi v+ and DailyNews, hoping that public attention would accelerate the suspect’s arrest. Although she eventually managed to escape from her abuser, the suspect reportedly continued to share explicit videos and images of her on social media.

She explained that she once dated a man whose friend, 35 year old Sompong, later became her alleged attacker. The most traumatic chapter of her life began when Sompong picked her up from her accommodation, claiming he was taking her to see her boyfriend.

Instead, he allegedly raped her and held her captive at his home in the U Thong district of Suphan Buri province. He reportedly confiscated her identification card and other important documents, beating her whenever she attempted to escape.

According to the victim, Sompong forced her to exchange sex for drugs, coerced her into recording explicit videos for sale, and subjected her to repeated physical abuse. He often threatened her life, either by sharpening a knife in front of her or by holding it to her neck.

Thai woman raped and held captive by ex-boyfriend's friend
A screenshot from an explicit video that the victim was forced to record. | Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Sompong’s mother, who lived in the same house, was also physically assaulted when she tried to intervene. Nevertheless, she made several attempts to help the victim and was ultimately successful in assisting her escape.

After fleeing to her home province of Kanchanaburi, the victim said Sompong continued to harass her, demanding she return to his home.

When she refused, he created a fake Facebook account under her name and sent the explicit content to her friends and family.

Thai man raped abd blackmailed woman
Photo by pixelshot via Canva

The victim lodged a complaint against Sompong at Bor Ploy Police Station in Kanchanaburi. Although police issued a summons, Sompong ignored it and continued to distribute the videos. He appeared unfazed by the prospect of legal consequences.

Raping, forcing to sell sex, forcing to sell explicit videos, blackmailing
Photo by doidam10 via Canva

Fearing further retaliation and that people might recognise her from the videos, the woman chose not to reveal her identity publicly. However, desperate for justice, she decided to go public with her story, hoping this would finally lead to the suspect’s arrest.

At the time of reporting, the police handling the case had not provided any updates to the public.

Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English.

