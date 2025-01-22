Thai woman and daughter flee after death threat by mentally ill man

A Thai woman and her daughter faced death threats from a man with a mental illness in the Isaan province of Buriram after she rejected his advances.

The 49 year old single mother, Waenphet, and her 29 year old daughter, Pimonrat, relocated from Buriram to a new residence after being harassed and threatened by a man named Chart.

Waenphet explained that her husband stole their savings and left home on January 10 to live with his mistress. Three days later, Chart visited her house, introducing himself as her husband’s friend.

Chart claimed to be the owner of a gold shop and an official from the Inspection and Monitoring Committee for the Police Administration. He then offered to help locate her husband and recover her money, so they exchanged contact information.

Chart later invited her to meet his older brother, claiming he might have more information about her husband. Waenphet agreed to accompany him. However, during the meeting, Chart introduced Waenphet to his brother as his wife and he then offered to clear all her debts.

Waenphet rejected his offer and clarified to Chart’s brother that she was not Chart’s wife and had only met him a few days before.

Photo via Channel 7

Chart then brought Waenphet back home. Upon arrival, he referred to her as his wife again and acted as though he intended to stay over. This angered Waenphet’s daughter, who ordered him to leave their home immediately.

After being turned away, Chart contacted Waenphet online and demanded that her daughter apologise. He claimed to be an influential figure in the community and sent her pictures of a gun, threatening to kill both her and her daughter.

Photo via Channel 7

Waenphet reported the death threats to Chum Saeng Police Station, where she was informed by officers that Chart was a mentally ill patient.

Despite this, Waenphet and her daughter remain deeply concerned for their safety. They urged the police to take action, but they remained silent. They hope that media attention will prompt action and ensure their protection.

In a related incident, a Thai man went on a violent rampage in Bangkok last November after being rejected by a married woman. He stabbed the woman, crashed his car into six vehicles and nine pedestrians, and ultimately slit his own throat.

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

