Knives out in Pattaya: Aussie tourist threatened by moto-taxi rider

A Christmas Eve motorcycle mishap turned menacing in Pattaya, leaving a 60 year old Australian tourist terrified after a motorbike taxi driver allegedly threatened him with a knife.

Ivica, an Australian holidaymaker, filed a formal complaint with Pattaya police yesterday, December 24 at 11.46pm, claiming he had been menaced by a knife-wielding motorbike taxi driver following a minor collision. The alleged aggressor, described as a Thai man aged between 30 and 35, was seen wearing an orange motorbike taxi vest and riding a black Honda Wave 125.

Advertisements

According to Saichon, a 60 year old Thai friend who witnessed the drama, the trouble began with a small fender bender between the two riders.

“They had a slight bump, and it led to an argument.”

The situation escalated when Ivica tried to de-escalate by retreating into an alley. But the taxi rider allegedly gave chase, brandishing a knife and hurling insults.

The altercation left Ivica shaken. Fearing for his safety, he reported the incident to the police. Pattaya police have since summoned both parties for questioning and promised further legal action, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are investigating the matter, seeking to determine whether charges will be filed against the alleged assailant. Pattaya police continue to urge visitors to exercise caution and report any incidents promptly.

Advertisements

In related news, a clash between a motorbike taxi driver and his passenger unfolded in the early hours right outside the Pattaya Police Station, culminating in a stabbing incident. The confrontation erupted at approximately 2.30am on November 20 with the two men involved in a heated dispute that attracted the attention of passersby, both locals and tourists.

In other news, a confrontation unfolded on Pattaya Beach between a motorcycle taxi driver and a transgender woman, resulting in injuries for the driver and egg on his face. Pattaya police received reports of a violent altercation at around 3.06am on December 19, prompting immediate response to the scene.