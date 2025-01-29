Reckless pickup vs 18-wheeler in Phuket near-disaster

Photo courtesy of Cherng Talay Police via The Phuket News

A reckless pickup driver narrowly avoided disaster after trying to cut in front of an 18-wheeler hauling a crane, causing a low-speed but dangerous collision near Cherng Talay Police Station.

Cherng Talay Police released CCTV footage of the shocking incident, which took place on Monday, January 27. The video shows the workman’s pickup truck attempting a risky manoeuvre, only to be swept up by the mass-ive truck. The impact, though slow, was powerful enough to drag the pickup down the road, barrelling towards motorcyclists waiting at the lights.

Fortunately, the pickup came to a stop just in time, lightly tapping a black car at the traffic lights. While no injuries were reported, police warned that at higher speeds, the crash could have turned deadly for nearby vehicles and motorcyclists.

Despite the reckless driving, police have not announced any charges against either driver. They also obscured vehicle logos and licence plates in the footage, declining to reveal the companies responsible for the vehicles.

Cherng Talay Police are now urging all drivers to respect traffic rules, especially at intersections, to prevent similar incidents, reported The Phuket News.

