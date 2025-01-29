Reckless pickup vs 18-wheeler in Phuket near-disaster

Reckless pickup vs 18-wheeler in Phuket near-disaster
Photo courtesy of Cherng Talay Police via The Phuket News

A reckless pickup driver narrowly avoided disaster after trying to cut in front of an 18-wheeler hauling a crane, causing a low-speed but dangerous collision near Cherng Talay Police Station.

Cherng Talay Police released CCTV footage of the shocking incident, which took place on Monday, January 27. The video shows the workman’s pickup truck attempting a risky manoeuvre, only to be swept up by the mass-ive truck. The impact, though slow, was powerful enough to drag the pickup down the road, barrelling towards motorcyclists waiting at the lights.

Fortunately, the pickup came to a stop just in time, lightly tapping a black car at the traffic lights. While no injuries were reported, police warned that at higher speeds, the crash could have turned deadly for nearby vehicles and motorcyclists.

Despite the reckless driving, police have not announced any charges against either driver. They also obscured vehicle logos and licence plates in the footage, declining to reveal the companies responsible for the vehicles.

Cherng Talay Police are now urging all drivers to respect traffic rules, especially at intersections, to prevent similar incidents, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a tragic accident unfolded when a young man and his girlfriend, riding a motorcycle, were involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler truck in Ayutthaya. The incident resulted in the death of the young woman. Police officers and rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the location on Rojana Road in Bang Pa-in District after receiving reports of the accident.

In other news, a motorcyclist collided with the rear of an 18-wheeler, resulting in the motorcyclist’s death. The incident took place on Sukhumvit Road, heading towards Bangkok, opposite the entrance of Thung Krad Temple in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

Some common causes of lorry accidents include mechanical issues, particularly brake failures, drivers falling asleep at the wheel, and vehicles exceeding weight limits which compromise control and braking efficiency.

