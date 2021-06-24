Connect with us

Phuket

Power outages coming to Kathu, again

Jack Arthur

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons

Electricity will be temporarily cut in parts of Kathu, Phuket tomorrow, announced the Provincial Electricity Authority. Further work is being done to install high voltage cables.

Affected areas the westbound section of Phra Phuketkaew Rd, from Kathu intersection to Si Kor intersection. The power will only be out from 9 am to pm.

The PEA apologises for any inconvenience not having power may cause.

Earlier this week, power was briefly cut off in a different area of Kathu, Phuket.

To talk, rhapsodise, or rant about electricity issues, call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending