List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Stock photo by JESHOOTS.COM via Unsplash

Under the “Phuket Sandbox” and “Samui Plus” travel models, travellers not only need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be eligible to enter Thailand under the schemes, but they also need to be travelling from countries classified by Thailand’s Department of Disease Control as a low to medium risk for Covid-19.

The DDC posts a new list on the 1st and 16th of every month. The information is mostly in Thai. Click HERE to go to the DDC website.

Here is a list of countries classified by low, medium and high risk by Thailand’s DDC…

Low-risk countries
Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Australia, Azerbaijan, Barbados, Brunei, Cambodia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominica, Hong Kong, Iceland, Israel, Luxembourg, Macao, Malta, Monaco, Morocco, Mauritius, New Zealand, Norway, Qatar, San Marino, Singapore, Slovenia, Taiwan, Vietnam
Medium-risk countries
Afghanistan, Armenia, Algeria, Angola, Bahamas, Belarus, Belgium, Benin, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cabo Verde, Chile, China, Colombia, Congo Brazzaville, Botswana, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Eswatini, Egypt, El Salvador, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Grenada, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Ireland, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kenya, Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon, Laos, Latvia, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Lithuania, Mali, Maldives, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nicaragua, Niger, North Macedonia, Oman, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sudan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Switzerland, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, UAE, Uganda, UK, USA, Uzbekistan, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe
High-risk countries
Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Costa Rica, Comoros, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malawi, Mauritania, Mexico, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor Leste, Tunisia, Venezuela, Ukraine, Uruguay

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

 

