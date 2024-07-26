Power outage to hit Baan Manik in Srisoonthorn tomorrow

Picture courtesy of The Phuket News official website

A scheduled power outage will impact Baan Manik in Srisoonthorn tomorrow, as announced by the Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang).

The outage will occur from 9am to 4.30pm to allow workers to safely conduct repairs and maintenance on the high-voltage system in the area. The specific areas affected extend from the entrance of Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik) to in front of Manik Hill in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn.

Affected locations include Permsap Villas housing estate, Wat Manik, Permsap Villa Village, Thepwanaram Temple (Manik Temple), Suan Lipon Ltd vacation homes, Phuket Horse Center, N.P.P. Concrete Co Ltd, August Nine Co Ltd, View Advance Tech Co Ltd (in Soi Wat Manik), Alliance Construction Co Ltd, Chaiyan Concrete Co Ltd, the Finnish Education Co Ltd educational institution, and Manik Hillside Villa Co Ltd.

PEA Thalang has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. For further information, residents can contact PEA Thalang at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre at 1129.

Additionally, PEA Thalang announced two separate power outages affecting the east side of Thepkrasattri, south of the Heroines Monument tomorrow, to continue work on relocating transformers in the area, reported The Phuket News.

In related news, a storm toppled high-voltage poles and obstructed a road in Chanthaburi. Heavy rain and thunderstorms battered many parts of Chanthaburi province, with strong winds causing extensive damage. A fierce storm led to the collapse of six high-voltage electricity poles across the outbound lane of Bamrung Naradul Road, near Wat Cham Som (Somwanaram) in Moo 10, Saleng subdistrict, Mueang district. The incident occurred around 5.30pm yesterday, July 25.

The affected area, a curve on the outbound lane towards Khao Khitchakut district, was littered with six fallen high-voltage electricity poles, three streetlight poles, and a large tree, blocking traffic for over 300 metres. The monsoon season currently affects Thailand, bringing heavy rainfall to the central, eastern, and Bangkok regions.