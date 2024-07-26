Tamarind, The Grand Opening event at Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort

Photo via Pullman Phuket Panwa

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort proudly announces the grand opening of Tamarind, its newest restaurant offering a modern twist on traditional Thai cuisine. The event, held on July 26, 2024, was a resounding success, showcasing the innovative culinary creations of Tamarind to an enthusiastic audience.

Guests were treated to an unforgettable evening featuring a live cooking performance by Chef Nok, whose dynamic skills and creativity captivated everyone in attendance. The evening’s highlights included an array of tantalizing Thai dishes, expertly prepared and passed around for tasting, allowing guests to experience the rich flavours and unique combinations that define Tamarind’s menu.

The event drew a diverse crowd, including esteemed media guests, magazine bloggers, and partners, all eager to sample the innovative cuisine and celebrate the launch of this exciting new dining destination. The lively atmosphere, combined with the picturesque setting of Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, provided the perfect backdrop for this special occasion.

“We are thrilled with the positive response to Tamarind and are excited to bring a fresh, contemporary approach to Thai cuisine to our guests,” said the resort’s General Manager. “Chef Nok’s performance and the enthusiastic participation of our guests made the grand opening an evening to remember.” Tamarind is now open to the public, offering a unique dining experience that combines traditional Thai flavours with modern culinary techniques. Join us at Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort for an unforgettable journey through the vibrant world of Thai cuisine.

About Tamarind Restaurant – Innovative Thai Cuisine

Welcome to Tamarind Restaurant at Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, where a symphony of flavours awaits to enchant your palate amidst the serene beauty of Makham Bay. Led by the culinary prowess of Chef Nok, a native of Phuket with over a decade of culinary experience, our establishment is a fusion of Southern Thai tradition and global innovation, promising a dining experience like no other.

Chef Nok’s journey began amidst the vibrant hues and aromatic spices of Southern Thai cuisine, a love affair with flavours that ignited her passion for cooking. Drawing from her roots, she embarked on culinary exploration, infusing traditional recipes with creative twists and influences from around the world. The menu at Tamarind reflects Chef Nok’s bold vision, boasting an enticing array of dishes that marry the familiar with the unexpected. From the fiery zest of Tom Yum Goong to the indulgent delight of Thai-inspired Tom Yum Seafood and Lobster Paella, each creation is a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, a testament to Chef Nok’s artistry. But our commitment extends beyond mere culinary excellence. At Tamarind, sustainability is a cornerstone of our philosophy. We prioritize locally sourced ingredients and authentic Thai spices, championing environmentally friendly practices every step of the way. From supporting local fishermen to embracing organic farming, we strive to minimize our footprint while maximizing flavour.

Join us on a culinary voyage that celebrates diversity, creativity, and the timeless allure of Thai cuisine. At Tamarind, every dish is a masterpiece, every meal an inspiration. So come hungry, and leave inspired, as we redefine the boundaries of taste and embark on a journey of culinary discovery together.

The Recommended Menu

APPETIZERS

Pomelo Salad in Thai Style with Grilled US Scallops- ‘Yam Som-O Hoi Shell Yang’ Pamper yourself with the culinary fusion frenzy with our Pomelo Salad in Thai Style, paired with succulent Grilled US Scallops. This innovative marvel seamlessly blends Thai zing with Western flair, promising a taste bud symphony like never before. And for a tantalizing prelude, our recommended appetizer beckons—prepare for a flavour expedition you won’t soon forget!

AUTHENTIC THAI

Crab and Betel Leaf Curry – ‘Gaeng Khua Poo Bai Chaplu’

Treat yourself to Chef Nok’s recommended Crab and Betel Leaf Curry, a vibrant Thai Southern dish bursting with flavours. Sourced fresh from Phuket’s local markets and crabmeat straight from the fisherman’s shop, each bite tells a story of coastal charm and culinary mastery. Dive into this trendsetting dish that’s as fresh as it is unforgettable.

THAI FLAVORS & TWIST

Southern Styled with Beef Stew – ‘Nuea Hong Phuket Styled’

The ultimate fusion of Southern comfort and exotic flair with our Beef Stew in Phuket styled’. This modern culinary gem brings beef cheek, caramelized local Chiang Mai figs, star anise, and soya jus, aromatic spices to your plate. It’s a trendy twist on tradition, perfect for the adventurous foodie. Tagliatelle Duck Panang Curry – ‘Panang Ped’ Experience an exquisite blend of flavours with our Tagliatelle Duck Panang Curry, where the sumptuous richness of creamy Thai spices intertwines with succulent duck, elegantly resting atop silky tagliatelle. This harmonious fusion of East-meets-West delights the palate, bringing the vibrant essence of Phuket to your plate, an ideal choice for the discerning modern foodie.

DESSERT Phuket Coconut Ice-Cream with Candied Bananas – ‘Ice Cream Ma Phrao & Kluay Chuem’ A cool blend of creamy coconut bliss with a pop of caramelized bananas. It’s the ultimate tropical indulgence, served with a side of island vibes. Taste paradise in every scoop.

Key Message: Discover a fusion of bold spices, fragrant herbs, and creative flair at Tamarind, where traditional Southern Thai dishes are reinvented with a Western twist, creating an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the best of both worlds.

Tagline: “Savor the Spices, Embrace the Twists: Where Tradition Meets Innovation”

Social media: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tamarindphuket/

Website: https://www.pullmanphuketpanwa.com/restaurant-bars/tamarind/



Press Release