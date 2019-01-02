Power cuts scheduled for parts of Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Power cuts scheduled for parts of Phuket
Power is scheduled to be shut-off in Phuket Town and in Thalang this week, according to the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).
A power outage is scheduled from 9am to 4.30pm on Saturday for part of Phuket Town on Phang Nga Road.
Another power cut will be in Thalang this Friday from 9am to 4.30pm.
Areas to be effected are Baan Thai Surin Garden, The Kris Resort Condotel Bangtao Beach, Club Lersuang Townhouse, 6th Avenue Surin Beach and Bangtao Beach Gardens Resort.
For more information call the PEA at 076 386 8802 or their call centre 1129.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Phuket
Phuket small boats ‘should not’ leave port – weather warning
The Phuket Marine Office has made an official announcement today for boats to be “careful when going to sea”.
“Small boats shouldn’t leave from ports until Saturday”.
The Phuket Marine Office Chief Wiwat Chitcerdwong says “on January 2, 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” is over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.1 degree north, longitude 108.7 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr.”
“The storm is moving west at a speed of 30 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5, it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours.”
“The Andaman sea waves will reach up to two metres in the open sea. For navigation safety, boat captains ‘have to be’ careful when going to sea. Small boats ‘should not’ leave from piers until Saturday.”
“When going to sea boat captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats. Boat captains must follow directions from officers at each pier.”
Read more news about the approaching tropical storm Pabuk HERE.
Koh Samui
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
An unseasonal, and quite unusual, tropical depression is heading towards southern shores including all Thai provinces south of Phetchaburi. The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing regular warnings about the storm’s progress from the South China Sea and into the southern Gulf of Thailand.
“On 2 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.0 degree north, longitude 108.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west at a speed of 10 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5 , it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are as followings:
January 3-4
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
January 4-5
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 metres high in the Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.
Phuket
Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon
A female Latvian tourist has died after falling from the sixth floor of a hotel in Karon yesterday after returning from a New Year party.
Karon Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the body of a 29 year old female KRISTINA RESETNIKOVA, a Latvian national, on the ground.
Police found no signs of a struggle on her body or around her room. Her body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.
Karon Police report that Mrs Resetnikova, her husband and one year old son entered Thailand on December 24 and were booked for departure on January 8.
Yesterday the family arrived at their room on the sixth floor after returning from a New Year party at 3.30am. At 4am the woman fell from the sixth floor, about 25 metres above the ground.
The Latvian consulate has been notified and police are continuing their investigation.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
Dead whale washed up on Nakhon Si Thammarat coast
Angthong National Marine Park closed for 3 days due to approaching storm
Phuket small boats ‘should not’ leave port – weather warning
Pattaya golf course not ashamed of their dual-pricing
Power cuts scheduled for parts of Phuket
Thailand’s new highlands – unravelling the new ‘cannabis’ legislation
Two key tests for the Land of Smiles in 2019
Election Commission denies election date delays
Lion Air passengers get a New Year surprise at Sepinggan Airport
Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
Lampang serial masturbator caught red-handed
Foreigners frolicking off Jomtien beach attract police attention
Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon
Two more dead in Phuket. Day Six “seven days of danger” – Toll reaches 6
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket4 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
Phuket4 days ago
Russian woman fined after graffiti on road in Nai Harn, Rawai
-
Pattaya12 hours ago
Foreigners frolicking off Jomtien beach attract police attention
-
Koh Samui10 hours ago
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
Six reasons Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in SE Asia
-
Phuket3 days ago
One month old baby killed in Phuket road accident
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Bay and Beach Club – Welcome to The Bay!
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Malaysians citizens being warned about travelling to Thailand’s south
You must be logged in to post a comment Login