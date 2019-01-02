Power cuts scheduled for parts of Phuket | The Thaiger

Power is scheduled to be shut-off in Phuket Town and in Thalang this week, according to the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

A power outage is scheduled from 9am to 4.30pm on Saturday for part of Phuket Town on Phang Nga Road.

Another power cut will be in Thalang this Friday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Areas to be effected are Baan Thai Surin Garden, The Kris Resort Condotel Bangtao Beach, Club Lersuang Townhouse, 6th Avenue Surin Beach and Bangtao Beach Gardens Resort.

For more information call the PEA at 076 386 8802 or their call centre 1129.





