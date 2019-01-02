Thailand’s new highlands – unravelling the new ‘cannabis’ legislation | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand’s new highlands – unravelling the new ‘cannabis’ legislation
by Voice of America
Thailand has become the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise medical marijuana, but the fine print of the legislation has left advocates of the drug’s healing potential with mixed feelings.
Since the bill was passed on Christmas Eve, some medical marijuana advocates have expressed disappointment the legislation will effectively exclude the private sector from the lucrative industry, worth tens of billions of dollars globally, in favor of government agencies.
Voice of America sat down with Thailand’s Office of Narcotics Control Bureau Secretary-General Niyom Termsrisuk to find out who exactly will be able to grow, sell, buy and regulate medical marijuana in a country where it has long been a strictly prohibited substance.
Speaking through an interpreter, Termsrisuk told VOA that private firms would be able to cultivate, produce and sell medical marijuana, provided they were two-thirds owned by Thai nationals.
“From the cultivation to delivering to the patient, it will be under the law and regulation controlled by the committee. If it fits in the regulation and the qualifications that we have, so (then) yes, they can do it,” he said.
Authorised government agencies, including those overseeing Thai traditional medicine, individual licensed medical doctors; educational institutions and community farmer cooperatives, would all be permitted to cultivate the crop.
“We will designate the process and procedure that is standardized so that if any organization comes to fit into that standard that we set, they will have the authority to do it,” Termsrisuk said.
“But they need to be authorized and registered under the law. And apart from that, it will be in the consideration of the minister of public health but also approved by the committee,” he added.
There will be strict controls on cultivation, including a mandate that all medical marijuana is grown indoors — which is intended to help prevent illegal practices and ensure quality — but that significantly increases the cost of cultivation.
Two key tests for the Land of Smiles in 2019
Thailand faces two major challenges in 2019 – conducting a general election and chairing the Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Mishandling either task would invite serious damage to both the country and the wider region, according to a New Year editorial in The Nation.
“Junta chief General Prayut Chan-o-cha has made a bad start in tackling the first challenge, repeatedly announcing an election date only to break his pledge.”
Domestic and international pressure has grown with each postponement, and the world is now watching to see whether Thailand will actually return to the fold of civilian rule this spring.
The year’s end brought yet more rumours of a further delay, with the Election Commission reportedly uncertain whether ballot cards could be printed up in time for February 24. They have since clarified their stance on the matter and say the ballots can easily be printed in time.
Senior politicians dismissed the notion that technical problems were a valid reason for another postponement. The speculation and rumours won’t end until the date is officially confirmed by an announcement in the Royal Gazette.
Meanwhile, public doubts surrounding the poll are damaging the credibility of concerned agencies and therefore of the election itself. Already, few neutral observers believe it will be conducted in a free and fair manner.
The election will have ramifications for the ASEAN chairmanship too.
Thailand raised eyebrows in the region by proposing that the year’s first ASEAN summit be held in late June, rather than early in the year to give regional leaders as much time as possible to work on the ASEAN agenda.
The ASEAN chair usually hosts summits twice a year, the first one around March or April followed by another in November. But the schedule has been put back to make way for the Thai election, to establish a new government to lead the regional grouping.
The region is now waiting to see whether the poll delivers the kind of political turmoil that ruined the ASEAN summit of 2009 in Pattaya.
Election Commission denies election date delays
PHOTO: EC Secretary General Jarungwit Pumm
The Election Commission has been forced to again reiterate that there is no postponement to the February 24 election day.
EC Secretary General Jarungwit Pumma said: “There is currently no royal decree for the election but this does not mean the election date will be postponed.”
He was responding to widespread rumours that the election date will be delayed from February 24.
Jarungwit also dismissed reports that EC officials had telephoned the political parties to alert them about the postponement. Rumours claimed the EC may delay the day because it could not have the election ballots printed in time for the poll.
“Concerning the ballots, we already finished drafting the terms of reference for the publishing. The printing would be certainly finished in time,” the secretary general says.
Jarungwit says the EC has to announce the results of at least 95 per cent of MP elections within 60 days of the vote. In the past, the EC has announced results within a month, he said.
Lampang serial masturbator caught red-handed
PHOTO: Sanook
A Lampang man was reported to police for masturbating at public toilets at a local petrol station. 28 year old Theerasak was taken to the scene at the PPT station with police, hopefully not to re-enact the crime.
According to police, the maid at the PTT petrol station in the city district had earlier “shrieked in horror” when she had seen Theersak masturbating.
She says she had been scrubbing the floor while the man had been, well, “polishing the silver”.
Sanook reports that a pump attendant called Wathee got some friends together and made a citizen’s arrest, then called the police to take the matter in hand.
Theerasak admitted that he was masturbating. He said he was still aroused from the night before and he had been “in performance mode” for about ten minutes before he was detected. He remarked that it had taken longer than expected.
PTT staff say they get a lot of these cases, sometimes involving the same man who usually disappeared on his motorbike.
This time they took matters in their own hands and called the police
