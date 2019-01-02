Pattaya golf course not ashamed of their dual-pricing | The Thaiger

Thaivisa is reporting that an ‘anonymous’ tip from an expat golfer has shed light on some interesting pricing options at a Pattaya golf club.

Pattaya Country Club recently shared images on social media of their new promotion ‘Swing & Stay’ which clearly shows a foreigner paying 4,600 baht, whereas on the left column it states Thai people pay 3,000 baht.

The poster also states that Thai golfers will pay 300 baht less for their second round.

Not uncommon, dual pricing or overpricing for foreigners, takes places at numerous national parks and historical sites across Thailand. But not so often implemented in privately owned businesses or promoted so clearly.

Last week saw another such incident at a small ice cream stand in Bangkok, read more about that incident HERE.

SOURCE: Thai Visa





