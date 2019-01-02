Subscribe to The Thaiger

Pattaya

Pattaya golf course not ashamed of their dual-pricing

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

Pattaya golf course not ashamed of their dual-pricing | The Thaiger

Thaivisa is reporting that an ‘anonymous’ tip  from an expat golfer has shed light on some interesting pricing options at a Pattaya golf club.

Pattaya Country Club recently shared images on social media of their new promotion ‘Swing & Stay’ which clearly shows a foreigner paying 4,600 baht, whereas on the left column it states Thai people pay 3,000 baht.

The poster also states that Thai golfers will pay 300 baht less for their second round.

Not uncommon, dual pricing or overpricing for foreigners, takes places at numerous national parks and historical sites across Thailand. But not so often implemented in privately owned businesses or promoted so clearly.

Last week saw another such incident at a small ice cream stand in Bangkok, read more about that incident HERE.

SOURCE: Thai Visa



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Pattaya

Foreigners frolicking off Jomtien beach attract police attention

The Thaiger

Published

12 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

Foreigners frolicking off Jomtien beach attract police attention | The Thaiger

Daily News is reporting that two foreign tourists at Jomtien beach have been videoed by a passing Thai who noticed them ‘frolicking’ in the water on New Year’s Day.

He asked them “What are you up to?” as the pair suspiciously bobbed up and down just off the beach.

He says on the video…. “I don’t dare ask – they have been doing this for ten minutes. Are they playing piggyback, or?”

Shared to the “Ruyang Pattaya” site on Facebook, the posts suggests that the Thai man had stopped to offer assistance believing that the couple were arguing.

Daily News report that Pattaya police are monitoring the situation.

The local police chief says that urgent efforts were being made to locate the couple to determine if this was just ‘mucking around’ or something that could incur a financial penalty under Thai law.

SOURCE: Daily News

Continue Reading

Pattaya

CAAT probe crash of light-aircraft that killed South African pilot

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

CAAT probe crash of light-aircraft that killed South African pilot | The Thaiger

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has inspected the wreckage of a private light aircraft that crashed in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district yesterday. The crash precipitated a fire that killed the 60 year old pilot, Mike Romberg from South Africa.

The turboprop light aircraft crashed to the ground when it was about to make a landing at Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok’s airport in Tambon Bang Phra. The pilot was immediately engulfed in the fire that followed.

Sakrin Amaraporn, an official from the airport who took a video clip of the incident, said the small plane’s reserve jet-fuel container may have contributed to the fatal, fast-spreading fire.

The crash and blaze happened very fast, bellowing out smoke as high as a three-storey building,” he said.

He and the victim’s friends were in a state of shock and grief over what had happened. Nanthachat said that, while the deceased pilot’s body had been sent for autopsy at the Police General Hospital’s morgue in Bangkok, the investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing and witnesses, including Romberg’s friends, would be interviewed.

As it was a small aircraft, there was no black box to help in the crash investigation, she added.

CAAT probe crash of light-aircraft that killed South African pilot | News by The Thaiger CAAT probe crash of light-aircraft that killed South African pilot | News by The Thaiger CAAT probe crash of light-aircraft that killed South African pilot | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Round the world handicapped pilot crashes in Chon Buri

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

Round the world handicapped pilot crashes in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

A video has captured the final moments of a light aircraft that crashed in Sri Racha, Chon Buri yesterday. Footage also shows the aftermath of the crash.

The aircraft was piloted by Mike Lomberg, a South African who was flying through Thailand as part of a round the world flying adventure.

The private light aircraft crash-landed yesterday, killing the pilot.

The turboprop airplane, which was coming in to land in the premises of Rajamangala University of Technology East in Si Racha district of Chon Buri province, crashed and caught fire, according to a police report.

The pilot, 60 year old Mike Lomberg, a South African national, was killed instantly inside his aircraft. He had flown from Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand and would have been heading to Phuket today. He used a wheelchair to get a round when not flying as he was a paraplegic as a result of a traffic accident and was believed to have been a test pilot.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident, which might possibly involve a malfuctioning engine.

Continue Reading
