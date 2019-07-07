New EU-Vietnam free trade deal threatens Thailand | The Thaiger

Business
New EU-Vietnam free trade deal threatens Thailand
PHOTO: Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital, where the new trade deals with the EU were signed last week
Vietnam’s new trade deal with the EU is threatening Thailand’s trade and investment. The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement were signed on June 30 in Hanoi. Thailand has no free trade agreement with the EU so all Thai export products are subject to EU tariffs.
A spokesperson from the Trade Policy and Strategy Office says that the newly signed FTA is the most ambitious and comprehensive deal that the EU has signed with a developing country. In the new FTA there is a reduction of customs duties at both ends – Vietnam’s tariffs will decline for 65% of EU products, then for the remainder of products within 10 years.
Vietnam already has lower wages than Thailand.
Thai exports of cars, computers and electric circuits to the EU are now under threat from the new Vietnam-EU trade and investment deal.
Under the Investment Protection Agreement, the EU provides assistance to the Vietnamese government and companies to develop investment, law enforcement and transparency to attract new investment into the country.
The Thai Trade Policy and Strategy Office believes that many European car makers will likely move their manufacturing facilities to Vietnam from Thailand because of the removal of tariffs. The office is recommending that Thailand’s industry will have to improve efficiency and speed up production of new-generation vehicles. The Office is warning that computers, related components and electric circuits may also suffer under the new arrangements.
The two new agreements could also affect clothing, textiles, jewellery, jewellery accessories, rice and processed seafood.
But the Office says’ they’re optimistic that the EU will engage in similar negotiations with Thailand because the bloc wants access to Thailand’s market’s medicines, cars and alcoholic beverages, according to the Bangkok Post.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Thai travel agents post figures showing a drop of 11.5% in inbound traffic
Travel bookings have dropped by 11.46% during the first six months of the year. For the first six months of 2019 the Association of Travel Agents’ member companies handled 2,786,204 customers. That translates into a real loss of 360,470 clients for inbound travel agents based on the turnover of guests at Bangkok’s two gateway airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang.
While China is still the biggest inbound market for travel agents with 58.29% of all arrivals, 2019 so far has shown a steady decline of nearly 15%.
Alarm bells are ringing over the decline in Chinese visitors a market that travel agents up until last year had come to rely on to maintain a healthy revenue stream.
Travel experts blame declines on a strong baht against the Euro and UK pound. Travel from the UK market dropped by nearly 25% for ATTA members. Visits from Germany declined by 6.77% and France dipped by 10%.
Another key factor in the general drop is that more travellers are booking their own trips to Thailand, a trend that has slowly eroded totals over the last five years. Competition is tough worldwide and in Southeast Asia, Vietnam is a rising star that will challenge Thailand’s dominance.
SOURCE: ttrweekly.com
Business
Thai Stock Exchange best performer in Asia – first six months
The average daily trading value of SET and Market for Alternative Investment in June was 60.53 billion baht (approximately US$1.95 billion), up 3.1% from the preceding month. Foreign investors were the net buyers of Thai shares for the third straight month in June, gaining the highest monthly net inflows in the region.
Dividend yield ratio of SET was 2.98% at the mid-year point, above Asian stock markets’ average ratio of 2.79%.
In June, the average derivatives trading volume rocketed by 65% from the previous month to 590,647 contracts per day.
According to The Nation, SET Senior Executive Vice President Soraphol Tulayasathien said that the SET Index rose to the highest among Asian bourses with the most value of foreign net inflows in June. He says the situation is boosted by the prospect of continuity in Thailand’s economic policies following a clearer picture of local politics, coupled with a string of positive external factors including US-China’s easing of trade tensions and the US Federal Reserve’s gradual move in monetary policy.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Bank of Thailand tackles surging Thai Baht
In attempts to exert some pressure on the Thai Baht control levers, the Bank of Thailand says it’s scaling back the auction size of short-term bonds. The actions are an attempt to curb the rapid surge of the Thai Baht which hit a six-year high last Monday.
The central bank has announced that the reduction of short-term bond supply is aimed specifically at overseeing the movement of the Thai Baht. However, the market has interpreted the move as the attempt to slow the capital inflow.
Thitima Chucherd, an economist of the BOT, attributes the rise of Thai Baht to the capital inflow that has moved to safe haven assets in Thailand.
She says, “…during the financial turbulence on the market, international investors tend to apply risk-off approach by selling their assets to avoid risks in one market and holding assets such as bonds denominated in safe haven currency.”
The Kasikorn Research Centre says…“The Bank of Thailand’s short-term bond supply reduction may be one of the initials steps to curb the movement of the Thai Baht.”
The Baht rose to hit a six year high of 30.52 to the USD on July 1, before settling slightly weaker to around 30.8 per dollar yesterday in response to the news about the central bank’s decision to reduce the short-dated note supply next month.
The central bank reduces the supply of short-term bonds, including three month, six month and one year bonds. The size of three-month and six month bonds will be cut by 5 billion baht per week in July. The supply of one-year note issuance will be cut by 10 billion baht.
International investors are viewed Thailand as safe haven because of the country’s strong economic fundamentals, backed by current account surplus and prospects in attracting foreign direct investment thanks to the government’s mega projects including the Eastern Economic Corridor and high-speed railway projects.
These factors pushed up the value of Thai Baht in spite of a series of turbulences in financial markets which prompted central banks in some countries with current account deficit such as Turkey, Argentina and Brazil, to tighten their monetary policies. Indonesia raised interest rates six times by 175 basis points last year to defend the rupiah currency.
Thailand has become one of the best performers even though Thailand has been slow in raising the policy rate. The central bank increased the interest rate to 1.75 percent in December last year, the first increase since 2011.
Already, the strong Baht has taken a toll on Thai exports which are expected to record a zero or even negative growth this year. The Sports and Tourism Ministry has also blamed the strength of the baht, in part, for a drop in some tourist demographics travelling to Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
