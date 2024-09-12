Phuket’s overtourism: Is Thailand’s holiday hotspot ruined?

Photo courtesy of Vecteezy

Phuket, Thailand’s stunning island getaway, has claimed the dubious title of the world’s most overcrowded destination. Once a serene beach paradise, Phuket now sees tourists outnumbering locals by a staggering 118 to one, turning the tropical dream into a crowded chaos.

Overtourism has become a hot topic since travel bounced back post-Covid. Eager holidaymakers have returned in droves, overwhelming many hotspots. This week, Venice announced a tourist tax to curb visitor numbers, joining the ranks of destinations like Thailand, which introduced its levy earlier this year.

Other popular Thai holiday hotspots, Pattaya and Krabi follow in second and third places, whilst Macau on the south coast of China takes 6th place. Miami in the US rounds off at number 10.

Phuket, Thailand’s largest island, offers 90 miles of coastline and world-renowned beaches like Kata and Karon. However, not all parts of the island offer tranquillity. Patong, the most famous resort, is swamped with tourists, deckchairs, and wild nightlife.

One disgruntled visitor shared their dismay.

“Nothing could have prepared me for the hordes of people crowding the island, the beaches, and the day tours to outlying islands. It felt overwhelming.”

Despite the crowds, there are still quieter spots to be found. The northern and eastern parts of the island provide a more authentic Thai experience, with fewer tourists and cheaper food. Yet, the sheer number of visitors is taking its toll. The crush of new arrivals, particularly on non-stop, wide-bodied flights, has pushed Phuket to the brink.

Thailand responded with a 300-baht tourist tax on all airline tickets to the country. It’s a step toward managing the soaring numbers, which plummeted from 40 million visitors in 2019 to just 200,000 during the pandemic, before rebounding dramatically, reported The Mirror UK.

World’s most overcrowded destinations

Phuket, Thailand Pattaya, Thailand Krabi, Thailand Mugla, Turkey Hurghada, Turkey Macau, China Heraklion, Greece Venice, Italy Rhodes, Greece Miami, USA

In related news, tourism is in crisis as overtourism sparks protests and unrest across the globe. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has a plan to turn the tide, urging cooperation between businesses and local communities to manage the influx of visitors.